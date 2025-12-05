News Archives
Porters remanded over attempted larceny against Rupununi businessman
TWO young porters from Region Eight have been charged and remanded to prison in connection with an alleged attempt to commit a felony against a businessman from Tabatinga, Central Rupununi.

Seon Fraser, 26, of Monkey Mountain, and Theron Sandwell, 18, of Paramakatoi, were arrested on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The Guyana Police Force said the pair allegedly attempted to commit a felony “to wit Simple Larceny,” contrary to Section 36 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

On Thursday at 10:05 hours, Fraser and Sandwell appeared before His Worship Omadatt Chandan at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court, where the indictable charge was read to them. They were not required to enter a plea.

Bail was denied, and both accused were remanded to prison. The matter has been adjourned to January 28, 2026.

