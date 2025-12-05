Region Six Chairman calls for new council to work in interest of residents

THE Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Six on Thursday convened its first statutory meeting with the newly appointed council, marking the official start of its new term.

During the meeting, Regional Chairman Junior Basant called on councillors to execute their duties with transparency, accountability, and a strong commitment to serving the best interests of the residents of Region Six.

Chairman Basant emphasised the importance of unity and teamwork among council members, noting that effective collaboration is key to advancing development projects, and improving service delivery across the region.

He also underscored the responsibility entrusted in the Council by the people, urging members to place the needs of communities on the forefront of their discussions.

Basant said, “Moving forward, I expect the Council to work for the people of Region Six. All persons must benefit; this government is doing a whole lot for persons to benefit, many initiatives, many programmes that are there to improve the lives of the people and I want to work with the council to promote these initiatives and Dr. Ali’s vision for this country and to also ensure that the initiatives are capitalised on and persons benefit.”

According to the chairman, the first meeting was mostly focused on establishing the various sub-committees.

He said: “We want those sub-committees in place, because we feel that these committees play an integral role in the general council. Persons should be able to contribute to the various subcommittees; and that is where their voices are being heard.”

Basant added: “From there, they will bring their concerns to the council, the main RDC for fruitful discussions, and also uniformed discussions, we also expect persons to contribute to the RDC and let the people hold them responsible and also show that they are committed to the cause that they were elected to do.”