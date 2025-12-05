Mon Repos Businesswoman arrested after smashing canter window, mirror with metal pipe

A MON REPOS businesswoman, already before the courts on a cybercrime charge, has been taken into police custody again, this time in relation to an alleged incident of malicious damage to property on the East Coast Demerara.

Police in Regional Division 4 ‘C’ said the incident occurred around 07:10 hours on Wednesday, on the Mon Repos School Road.

According to the Force, motor canter GAC 7299, driven by a 49-year-old man from Good Hope, was heading north when he ‘encountered’ motorcar PAG 4521, driven by 42-year-old businesswoman Raywattie “Annie” Khamraj of Mon Repos North, who was proceeding in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles continued on their way after the brief roadway interaction. However, police said that moments later, while the canter driver waited at the traffic light, Khamraj stopped her vehicle, exited with a metal pipe, and struck the canter, shattering a window and damaging the right-side rear-view mirror.

Khamraj was subsequently arrested and taken to the Mon Repos Police Outpost, where she was placed into custody pending further investigation.

This latest arrest comes just weeks after Khamraj, also known as Annie Khemraj, was charged in another matter, this time under the Cybercrime Act. On November 21, she appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh in Georgetown, where she was accused of “using a computer system to disseminate false information” about Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar.

She pleaded not guilty and was released on $150,000 bail, with strict conditions, including surrendering her passport, refraining from posting or commenting on social media, and reporting to police monthly.

Police say investigations into Wednesday’s alleged malicious damage incident remain ongoing.