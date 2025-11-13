President Ali urges national confidence in local innovation

— promises more access to highest office of governance, new home-grown digital platforms

AFFIRMING the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) commitment to leadership grounded in humility, courage, and national inclusion, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has pledged to make the highest office in Guyana more accessible to every citizen through technology and innovation.

Speaking at the launch of a new public service upskilling platform earlier this week, President Ali said his vision is to connect with Guyanese directly to the work of his office, ensuring that the government becomes more accessible digitally.

“We’re leading from the highest office with humility and courage. We will introduce our entire country to my office, and we’ll make my office accessible to the entire country by the palms of your hands.”

He explained that the country’s digital push should not only depend on building human capacity and technical capability on a national scale, but also on cultivating confidence in the country’s own ideas and solutions.

“We are building the human capacity and capability at a national scale. But more importantly than building this human capacity and capability at this national scale is finding our own solutions,” Dr. Ali said.

Over the coming weeks, Guyanese can expect the launch of several new applications designed and developed locally. According to the President, these apps will showcase the skills and creativity of the nation’s young people.

“We are trusting our young people, our brainpower, and our technical capability; we are trusting them to build it ourselves, to drive this future, building in ourselves to meet our demands, our requirements, and our priorities, and to lead a regional revolution in what we do. That is what we are pushing towards.”

He noted that this approach aligns with Guyana’s wider development agenda, one that aims not just to modernise public services, but also to inspire confidence in the country’s capacity to build sustainability and prosperity.

To this end, he urged the local public service to embrace the country’s digital evolution and leverage the many training opportunities that are being provided to them.

The public service he said: “Is the machine that gives meaning to policy that creates an environment to drive results and to drive productivity and progress, and that is what we have to understand. It will not hide behind bureaucracy. It will embrace innovation. It will not delay; it will deliver.”

Back in September, Dr. Ali had met with several key stakeholders to cement the government’s commitment to digitisation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the integration of technology across public-sector operations.

It formed part of Guyana’s broader “Digital Guyana” initiative, which includes an ambitious agenda that is being rolled out under President Ali’s leadership.

Guyana is heading into a new era with several digital and artificial intelligence-led platforms aimed at improving access to government services and enhancing security.

These platforms, the ‘Citizen Portal’ and ‘AskGov,’ previously highlighted by President Ali, will ease every single bureaucracy, creating a stable, strong, service-driven, and oriented system.

These investments will see Guyana being competitive in building a strong and resilient economy, further strengthening the country’s transparency, efficiency, competitiveness, and reliability in services.