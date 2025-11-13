Guyana, Cerebras forge historic AI partnership

–to launch revolutionary data centre, Ignite Regional Innovation

IN a historic move set to redefine the digital landscape of South America and the Caribbean, the Government of Guyana has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with US-based Cerebras Systems to build and operate a state-of-the-art 100-megawatt artificial intelligence (AI) data centre at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

The facility, hailed as one of the largest of its kind in the hemisphere, marks a decisive step in Guyana’s ambition to become an AI-first nation and a leader in regional digital transformation.

Cerebras Systems, a global pioneer in high-performance AI computing, will deploy its CS-3 AI supercomputers and related infrastructure to serve international clients while establishing Guyana as a destination for startups, researchers, and enterprises seeking next-generation computing capabilities.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali described the partnership as a bold declaration of Guyana’s technological aspirations.

“This partnership is more than an AI data centre; it’s a declaration of Guyana’s ambition,” President Ali stated. “Guyana is building a future where Guyanese talent powers global innovation; where its infrastructure supports frontier technologies, and where the nation leads the region in digital transformation.”

The data centre will serve as the cornerstone of a wider technology ecosystem in Wales, expected to spur job creation, attract investment, and advance education through research and innovation.

Cerebras CEO and co-founder Andrew Feldman praised Guyana’s leadership in embracing the future of AI under the company’s “Cerebras for Nations” initiative, which helps governments build and scale sovereign AI infrastructure.

“We are delighted to partner with the Government of Guyana to build this 100MW data centre. Guyana is leading the way in this global programme in which we help world governments build, accelerate, and scale their sovereign AI initiatives,” Feldman said.

The MOU also underscores a shared commitment to data sovereignty and digital protection, with Guyana poised to introduce forward-looking legislation safeguarding national interests in the digital age. Cerebras will invest in capacity building and education, offering training, internships, and partnerships with international universities to upskill Guyanese talent.

The Wales AI data centre will be strategically located near the Gas-to-Energy plant, anchoring a broader national vision for “digital prosperity” that includes innovation hubs, startup incubators, and research facilities.

Ernst & Young (EY) played a facilitative role in brokering the partnership. EY Global Partner and Energy-to-Intelligence Leader Jay Persaud, a member of the Guyanese Diaspora, lauded the initiative:

“EY is thrilled to facilitate this transformative collaboration with Cerebras and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. As a proud member of the Guyanese Diaspora, I am excited to see how this ground-breaking collaboration will transform lives and inspire the next generation,” he said.

The announcement has already attracted interest from global players in AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure, signalling that Guyana’s emerging technology sector may soon become a magnet for international investment.

As Guyana continues to diversify its economy and leverage its growing energy resources, the partnership with Cerebras Systems stands as a symbol of innovation, collaboration, and national progress; a testament to what is possible when vision meets action.