Guyana, Brazil deepen cooperation to strengthen organ donation, transplant programme

GUYANA and Brazil have taken a major step toward advancing regional health collaboration with the launch of a joint initiative to strengthen Guyana’s Organ Donation and Transplantation Programme.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, on Monday met with representatives from Brazil’s Ministry of Health and the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC) to discuss key areas of technical cooperation under the Prospective Mission on Organ Donation and Transplantation, that occurred from November 10–11, 2025, in Georgetown.

The high-level delegation from Brazil, comprising experts from the country’s National Transplant Programme, is in Guyana to conduct a rapid assessment of the existing transplant system. The review will help identify priority areas for collaboration, capacity building, and the overall enhancement of Guyana’s national framework for organ donation and transplantation.

During the meeting, Dr. Anthony underscored the government’s commitment to advancing transplant services and highlighted the urgent need to operationalise the Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Laboratory, a critical component for tissue matching in organ transplants.

“The establishment of the HLA Laboratory is a priority. We must ensure our staff receive proper training, implement strong quality assurance protocols, and strengthen every aspect of the transplant continuum—from organ retrieval to post-surgical care,” the Minister stated.

As part of their mission, the Brazilian experts will visit key health institutions, including the Nephrology and Transplantation Departments and the Central Medical Laboratory at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). They will also hold a series of technical consultations with local clinicians to define practical areas for joint action.

Following the assessment, the delegation will prepare a comprehensive Action Plan outlining targeted activities and timelines to address the identified gaps in Guyana’s system. Implementation of this plan is expected to begin immediately after the mission concludes.

The partnership forms part of Guyana’s broader vision to strengthen health system resilience and self-sufficiency in specialised medical care, while promoting South-South cooperation in critical areas of health development.

Among those attending the meeting were Her Excellency Maria Cristina de Castro Martins, Ambassador of Brazil to Guyana; Dr. Shanti Singh-Anthony, Chairperson of the Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency (HOATTA); and Dr. Sondia Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of the HOATTA Secretariat.

Officials from both nations reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding access to life-saving transplant services, improving patient outcomes, and building sustainable regional expertise in organ and tissue donation.