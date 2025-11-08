Proud siblings set to walk UG’s graduation stage

—Detail stories of collective triumphs in face of adversities

AS the University of Guyana (UG) prepares to host its 2025 graduation ceremonies, the spotlight will shine on three sets of siblings whose shared achievements embody the power of family, resilience and faith.

Among the 3,600 graduands set to cross the stage this November are the Jarvis brothers, the Bakhsh siblings and the Baljit sisters, each representing a story of perseverance in the face of adversity.

The university said the siblings’ accomplishments are “not merely personal milestones, but [are also] collective triumphs that speak to the strength of family, community, and determination in the face of challenges.”

THE JARVIS BROTHERS: TURNING LOSS INTO LEGACY

For the Jarvis brothers of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, this graduation is deeply emotional. Jerron Jarvis will graduate with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), while his brother Andrew will earn a Bachelor of Arts in Occupational Health and Safety.

“At the end of my first year, my youngest sibling died. By second year, I lost a close friend to cancer, and later, my mother suffered a major stroke. It broke me completely, but it was then I found God. He gave me peace when nothing else could,” Jerron shared.

“She always told me I’d be a doctor one day. I wanted to work alongside her…doctor and nurse, mother and son, and though she isn’t here, I know she’s proud,” he said with much pride.

Despite the unimaginable loss, Jerron persevered, crediting his faith, supportive friends, and siblings for helping him through. “God carried me. Even when I felt empty, He gave me strength.” He now hopes to pursue a career in family medicine, guided by compassion and purpose.

Andrew, 33, an auto electrician and athletics coach, credited faith and perseverance for his success.

“It was hard juggling everything, especially after losing our mother, but with God’s mercy, he pulled me through,” he said.

Together, the Jarvis brothers embody perseverance through pain, proof that with faith as their compass, even the darkest storms can lead to brighter days.

THE BAKHSH SIBLINGS: STRENGTH IN UNITY

Siblings Julio and Amelia Bakhsh will graduate with degrees in Applied and Exploration Geology and General Psychology, respectively.

Growing up on the East Coast of Demerara, they endured long commutes, financial hardships and late-night study sessions to reach this milestone.

“It’s like a hallmark to our family. Julio and I are the last two to finish our degrees, and it means so much, given where we came from and where we are now,” Amelia said.

After completing a diploma in Geological Engineering in 2016, Julio began working at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to support his family. “It was difficult because I recently had a child, and most classes were in the evening, but my wife played a crucial role in my success, and I’m graduating top of my programme with a 3.8 GPA.”

Amelia’s path was equally challenging. Financial struggles initially delayed her degree, but she seized the opportunity to acquire a government scholarship in 2022.

Working full-time as a teacher while studying, Amelia often attended late classes and prepared lesson plans deep into the night. Her efforts have paid off; she will graduate with a 3.7 GPA and plans to pursue a master’s degree in clinical psychology.

Their success, the university noted, is “a powerful reminder that no obstacle is too great when determination leads the way.”

THE BALJIT SISTERS: FIRST IN THE FAMILY TO GRADUATE

From Betsy Ground Village, East Canje, Berbice, sisters Devika and Nandani Baljit will graduate with degrees in Medical Laboratory Science and Accountancy, becoming the first in their family to earn university qualifications.

“This moment feels like a dream we all shared,” Devika said.

“My parents made countless sacrifices and this achievement belongs to all of us. It reflects our hard work and determination, but also serves as inspiration for others to build a brighter future,” Nandani added.

Their journey began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when all classes were online. Frequent power outages and poor internet connectivity tested their patience, but the sisters refused to give up.

As in-person classes resumed, Devika moved to the university dorms in Georgetown, while Nandani continued studying from Berbice. The physical separation was difficult, but it taught them independence and perseverance.

“Being away from family was the hardest part. I had to learn to manage everything on my own while keeping up with my studies,” Devika shared. Yet, through the challenges, they remained each other’s motivation, sharing a Google Calendar to track assignments and check on each other’s progress.

Despite the distance, the sisters supported each other closely, sharing schedules, motivation and faith. Devika hopes to serve at the New Amsterdam Hospital Laboratory, while Nandani plans to pursue certification as a professional accountant.

Across all three families, the stories share one unifying theme — resilience. The university observed that “as they cross the graduation stage this November, their caps may fly individually, but their success rise [sic] together.”

UG’s 2025 graduation ceremonies celebrate not only the achievements of its students, but also the spirit of unity and perseverance that defines its 62-year legacy of educating over 71,000 alumni across Guyana and the wider region