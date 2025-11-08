Guyana tops global ranking in women’s health and survival — WEF Report

ACCORDING to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2025 Global Gender Gap Report, Guyana ranks first globally in women’s health and survival and continues to excel in female educational attainment and literacy.

Guyana climbed to 31st place overall out of 148 nations, advancing four spots from last year’s ratings, and solidifying its position among the world’s leaders in gender equality.

This achievement reflects the government’s targeted investments in women’s health, education, and empowerment.

Over the past five years, Guyana has rolled out extensive policies and programmes to remove barriers for women and girls while creating equal access to education, healthcare, employment, and leadership.

Among these initiatives is the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), which has trained over 90,000 women in areas such as entrepreneurship, information and communication technology (ICT), garment construction, and hospitality, helping women gain financial independence and enter the formal economy.

The government has also advanced economic empowerment through land and housing distribution, with over 60 per cent of housing titles now registered in women’s names, strengthening their financial security and asset ownership.

In addition, support for female farmers through the Women Agri-Entrepreneurs programme has increased women’s participation in food production and agri-business across all regions.

Health and safety also remain central to Guyana’s gender policy framework.

The passage of the Family Violence Act (2024) and the operationalisation of the Hope and Justice Centres have improved protection for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Complementing these reforms are 24-hour national hotlines and the Safe Space App, providing confidential, real-time access to emergency and counselling services.

Guyana’s rise in educational attainment is anchored in universal access to schooling, free tertiary education at the University of Guyana (UG) and other technical institutions, and high literacy rates, particularly among girls.

Government investments in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and scholarship programmes have enabled more young women to pursue careers in major fields once dominated by men.

During the National Conference on the Beijing Declaration and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda on Wednesday at the Royal International Hotel in Georgetown, Minister Gail Teixeira praised the achievements, stating that Guyana’s improving position in the global gender index shows the government’s commitment to creating an equal society.

“Our investments in women’s education, safety, and economic inclusion are transforming lives and accelerating national development,” she said. (DPI)