Former MP Devin Sears granted $400,000 bail

FORMER APNU+AFC Parliamentarian Devin Sears was on Friday granted bail in the sum of $400,000 by Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh in connection with a narcotics trafficking charge.

Sears, 39, was previously remanded to prison last month after appearing before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool, charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, while his co-accused, Albert Sandy, a 69-year-old farmer of Tacama Waterfront, Upper Berbice River, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

Although Sandy took full responsibility for the 310.71 kilogrammes of marijuana discovered in the vehicle, Magistrate Liverpool had nonetheless remanded Sears pending further investigation.

The matter has been adjourned to November 11, 2025, before the Linden Magistrates’ Court for report and disclosure.

Sears is being represented by Attorneys-at-Law Bernard Da Silva and Nigel Hughes.

The charges stem from a major drug ‘bust’ that occurred on Monday, October 20, in the vicinity of the old Bamia Police Checkpoint in Linden.

The police on mobile patrol stopped a dark blue Toyota Hiace minibus bearing registration number BAJ 4486, which is registered to the Region 10 Tourism Committee Inc.

According to the police report, Sears, who was driving the vehicle, began acting suspiciously and started “sweating profusely.”

When questioned, he allegedly told the officers he was transporting “tourism plants.”

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered 22 bulky black plastic bags and four large brown canvas bags containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The narcotics, when weighed, amounted to 310.71 kilogrammes. Both men were arrested and cautioned. The police said Sandy admitted that the drugs belonged to him and that he had paid Sears to transport him to Parika.

Following the incident, Sears, who also served as an educator and political activist, tendered his resignation to the Region 10 Tourism Committee.