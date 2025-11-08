Dr Mahadeo engages Region Six officials as patient advocate training programme is launched

DIRECTOR GENERAL of the Ministry of Health and newly-appointed Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo, on Thursday, met with key regional officials to discuss health system improvements and oversee preparations for the commencement of the Patient Advocate Training Programme in Region Six.

The meeting, which brought together Regional Chairman, Junior Basant; Vice Chairman, Wajid Khan; Regional Executive Officer, Narendra Persaud; CEO of the New Amsterdam Hospital, Dr Bobb, and Regional Health Officer, Dr Vinashri Kadar, focused primarily on enhancing the quality of patient care and reducing waiting times at health facilities across the region.

Following the high-level discussions, Dr Mahadeo and the team met with a group of individuals selected to participate in the new Patient Advocate Training, which officially began on Friday.

The initiative aims to equip participants with the skills necessary to improve patient interaction, triage emergencies efficiently, and strengthen overall service delivery at hospitals.

Dr Mahadeo outlined that the training will be continuous and competency-based, designed to ensure constant professional growth.

“The training will be ongoing. You will have an exam after two days, then work, and later return for additional training. This will be a continuous process to upgrade your skills. You will be trained to identify persons who are emergencies and those who can wait,” he explained.

He encouraged trainees to take advantage of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programme to further their education in health-related disciplines such as Professional Nursing, Nursing Assistant, Pharmacy Assistant, Patient Care Assistant, and Laboratory Technician courses.

“Out of 5,000 people, you were chosen, and I’m confident each one of you will do well. I hope you will serve as patient advocates for a while and then move up into the nursing programmes so we can continue building our health workforce,” Dr Mahadeo urged.

Also addressing the trainees was Liaison to the President, Mr. David Armogan, who underscored the importance of professionalism and empathy in patient advocacy.

“This is a different job from the ten-day work you might have done before. Here, you’ll represent patients — ensuring they are treated with respect and receive the attention they deserve. That’s the purpose of this programme,” Armogan said.

The Patient Advocate Programme is part of the Ministry of Health’s broader effort to enhance patient experience and accountability within the healthcare system. It will operate on a 24-hour, seven-day shift system, ensuring that advocates are always available to assist patients at hospitals throughout Region Six.

This initiative forms part of the government’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare delivery across Guyana, ensuring that services are not only accessible but also delivered with compassion, efficiency, and dignity.