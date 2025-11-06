Gov’t advances major upgrade of Aishalton Airstrip in South Rupununi

– project to redefine travel, business, and connectivity in Region Nine – says Minister Ramraj

THE Ministry of Public Works has commenced major rehabilitation works on the Aishalton Airstrip, located in Aishalton Village, South Rupununi, Region Nine. The airstrip is currently being upgraded to a 2,500-foot rigid concrete pavement.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, noted that this project is a clear demonstration of the Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that every community regardless of location, is connected and included in the country’s development journey.

He stated, “We are transforming the way people travel, conduct business, and access government services in Region 9 by investing in infrastructure that promotes safety, efficiency, and opportunity.”

This initiative reflects the Government’s steadfast commitment to improving hinterland transport infrastructure and ensuring that communities across the country remain connected, no matter how remote.

The project will rehabilitate and modernise the existing airstrip to enhance safety, reliability, and year-round accessibility—critical improvements for passenger travel, the delivery of essential goods, and access to services for the people of Aishalton and neighbouring villages across the South Rupununi.

As part of the works, a concrete apron will be constructed to accommodate parking for two aircraft, along with taxiway adjustments to ensure safer and more efficient manoeuvring. The Ministry of Public Works is supplying all materials, equipment, tools, and technical guidance, while members of the Aishalton community are providing both skilled and unskilled labour to carry out the works.

Project Manager, Mr. Colin Gittens, highlighted that the works are progressing steadily, with the concrete pouring phase now underway, marking a major milestone in the overall completion of the airstrip.

The project is being executed under the Community Participation Model, a collaborative approach that continues to redefine how development is implemented in Guyana. This model encourages community involvement in nation-building and ensures that the benefits of progress are shared at every level.

Minister Ramraj added, “Through the Community Participation Model, we are empowering residents to be directly involved in building the facilities that serve them, fostering a deeper sense of ownership, pride, and long-term sustainability. The upgraded Aishalton Airstrip will not only improve accessibility for residents and essential services but also open new avenues for economic growth and tourism across the Rupununi.”

Minister Ramraj reaffirmed that the Ministry of Public Works remains guided by the Government’s overarching vision for national development.