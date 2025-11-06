President Ali: Low Carbon Development Strategy delivers real jobs, growth, and community benefits

PRESIDENT Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has underscored the practical impact of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), describing it as a people-driven national partnership that links forests, the economy, and the country’s future.

Speaking at the first meeting of the LCDS Multi-Stakeholder Steering Committee (MSSC) on Tuesday evening, the president emphasised that the strategy is not theoretical, but evident in jobs, community development, and national growth.

“Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy is not a theory. It’s reality. You can see it in jobs, in communities, and in growth,” President Ali said.

The president highlighted that the LCDS is fully integrated into all national development plans, combining forest protection, renewable energy, and community development to create a framework where environmental sustainability and economic expansion go hand-in-hand.

Since the relaunch of LCDS 2030 in 2022, Guyana has achieved world-leading milestones, including becoming the first country to receive jurisdictional forest carbon credits under the ART-TREES framework, and completing a large-scale carbon credit sale valued at up to US$750 million through 2030. Carbon revenue, expected to reach US$200 million this year, has already surpassed US$400 million over three years, exceeding the achievements of any other nation.

President Ali emphasised the inclusive nature of the strategy, noting that a guaranteed 15% of carbon revenues, often exceeding 20 per cent, is directed to Amerindian and hinterland communities. This support has empowered more than 240 villages to implement their own development plans, creating jobs, improving livelihoods, and fostering local innovation.

At the national level, revenues from carbon credits and LCDS-linked financing have supported one of the most ambitious clean energy transitions in the world, including the Gas-to-Energy Project in Wales, large-scale solar and battery systems across the hinterland, and over 11,000 solar home units. These initiatives aim to reduce electricity costs, cut emissions, and expand opportunities for citizens.

President Ali also highlighted environmental restoration projects, including mangrove restoration and sea defence work, which have restored over 140 hectares of mangroves and planted half a million seedlings along the Mahaica coast, strengthening coastal protection.

“These efforts are real investments in our land, our people, and our future,” the president said, stressing that development and environmental protection are the twin pillars of a new model for prosperity.

Looking ahead to his participation in the COP 30 Leaders’ Summit in Belém, Brazil, President Ali reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to fair, science-based climate policies and inclusive, practical solutions. He cautioned against misinformation and extremism in climate discussions, asserting that Guyana’s proven track record allows the country to speak with clarity, integrity, conviction, and success.

Guyana continues to play a leading role in regional and global environmental initiatives, co-chairing the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP) with the United Kingdom and launching the Global Biodiversity Alliance, whose secretariat will be based in Georgetown. The Alliance, now with 14 member countries, is set to hold its first global meeting in Guyana in 2026.

President Ali reaffirmed that the next phase of the LCDS will continue to deliver tangible benefits for all Guyanese, ensuring that sustainable development remains at the heart of the nation’s growth strategy.