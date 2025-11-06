‘Bizarre and delusional’ – Nandlall debunks Mohamed’s claims WIN won election

— says WIN leader’s remarks are an insult to Guyanese intelligence

ATTORNEY GENERAL and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., has lambasted We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party Leader, Azruddin Mohamed, for what he described as a “bizarre and delusional” claim that the Peoples’ Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) rigged the 2025 General and Regional Elections and that the WIN Party had in fact won.

Speaking on Tuesday during his weekly programme, Issues in the News, Nandlall said he was taken aback after hearing Mohamed’s statement and later watching a video in which the businessman-turned-politician repeated the falsehood.

“I heard another bizarre statement made by Mr. Azruddin Mohamed and I couldn’t believe it. I heard it from someone and then I saw a video. This gentleman said with a sober face that PPP rigged the 2025 elections and that he won the 2025 elections,” Nandlall recounted.

According to the Attorney General, such statements expose the troubling mindset of someone now positioned as the Leader of the Opposition, who is also currently sanctioned by the United States (US) government and currently facing charges for alleged involvement in transnational crime exceeding US$50 million and links to an “international criminal enterprise.”

“When I saw that, I felt sad, because this is the leader of the largest opposition party in the National Assembly, and it gives you an insight into the mentality of the Leader of the Opposition to be. It’s an indictment on the people of Guyana and it’s an indictment of Guyana. It’s nothing to laugh about. It’s a time for introspection, a time for soberness,” Nandlall said.

The Attorney General said Mohamed’s “baseless” claims are not only reckless but reflect what he called “psychological disorders at play.”

“When such a bizarre statement can emanate from a highly placed politician who appears to be sincerely persuaded that it is reality, then you have psychological problems. You have flickers of delusion,” Nandlall said.

He drew comparisons to the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) – led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), noting that while they too once claimed election rigging, they at least knew their allegations were false.

“The PNC made similar allegations as before, but we know that the PNC knew that those allegations were false. We know that because they had their statements of poll and we told them not to do that.

“I said that for five years in this programme, I said, ‘Don’t lie to the people. Don’t abuse the people; don’t mentally and psychologically abuse and insult your supporters like that. It will have a reaction. The people will react. They’re not that stupid.’” Nandlall said.

Nandlall said Mohamed’s case is even more concerning because he appears to genuinely believe his claim despite having no evidence.

“This gentleman, he honestly believes that this is so. I looked at it, and that is the problem. I don’t think that he is lying. I believe that he thinks that and he has no basis to say it,” the AG said.

Official results from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) show that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) won the September 1 elections with 242,497 votes, representing about 55 per cent of the total valid votes cast. The WIN Party placed a distant second with 109,075 votes, or roughly 25 per cent, with APNU dragging behind.

Mohamed, however, has provided no evidence to substantiate his claims, which directly contradict GECOM’s certified figures.

Nandlall said the episode should be a moment of concern for all Guyanese.

“He made that statement, and you have to worry when that is the mentality of the leader of the main party in the National Assembly. And this is not a personal attack on anyone. I am speaking as a concerned citizen. One must be concerned when that is the state of mind that we are getting evidence of publicly portrayed. But people of Guyana elected him,” Nandlall said.

Several People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) members including attorney Darren Wade, had publicly confirmed PNCR-WIN elections collaboration at the September General and Regional Elections.

Last month, Wade disclosed that his decision to initiate legal proceedings on behalf of WIN, was made at the behest of senior party officials and with the full endorsement from APNU chairman and PNC leader, Aubrey Norton.

Wade had stated that the request came after several banks had severed ties with WIN. He noted that before proceeding he sought explicit confirmation from Norton, who not only approved the move but also encouraged him to provide legal assistance to the embattled entity, despite internal objections from other PNC-affiliated attorneys.

Wade also sought to clarify the details of a failed deal between the two opposition parties to secure chairmanship of key Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs).

“With regard to the failed negotiations, WIN’s position in Region 10 was understandably difficult. They could not have secured both the Chair and Vice Chair positions since they did not hold a majority. They needed 10 seats but obtained nine. However, as a relatively new party, only a few months old, some missteps are understandable,” Wade wrote.

Wade’s revelation provides clear evidence of collaboration between the PNCR/APNU and WIN and directly contradicts claims by Azruddin Mohamed that the PPP/C had been in secret partnership with the PNCR.

Meanwhile, Norton had claimed that party’s devastating performance at the 2025 General and Regional Elections was due to its own supporters voting for another political party, believing that it would indirectly strengthen the APNU’s chances.

Norton said that while the party entered the elections confident in its manifesto and slate of candidates, widespread bribery and misguided decisions among its base played a major role in the outcome.

PPP General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, had previously noted that APNU’s silent support for WIN, in hopes of splitting the PPP/C’s voter base, ultimately backfired.

Dr. Jagdeo pointed out that while APNU stayed quiet on WIN’s criminal controversies, the new party positioned itself as a rival to both major political forces, often promoting misinformation and distancing itself from the previous APNU+AFC administration.

He highlighted that WIN even advanced false narratives, including claims that the current government was responsible for sanctions placed on the Mohamed family, while refraining from criticising the former coalition’s record.

Azruddin along with his father, Nazar Mohamed are currently out on $150,000 bail each pending extradition hearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The court ordered that both men lodge their passports at the court. The duo was also ordered to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Friday between 13:00 and 15:00 hours, starting Friday, November 7, 2025.

Azruddin is also before the courts charged under the Customs Act with knowingly making and subscribing to a false declaration to the GRA on or about December 7, 2020, by declaring the purchase price of a 2020 Lamborghini Roadster SVJ as US$75,300, while the authority contends the actual value of the vehicle was US$695,000