Confessed Venezuelan bomber, co-conspirators remanded over deadly Regent Street gas station explosion

FOUR Venezuelan nationals and three Guyanese were on Wednesday remanded to prison in connection with the deadly explosion at the Mobil fuel station at Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured four of her relatives.

Appearing before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court were Venezuelans Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, 33 — believed to be the mastermind — Johnny Boodram, 27, Alexander Bettancourt, 44, and Guyanese national Krystal LaCruz, 33.

Poedemo was charged separately for terrorism, contrary to Section 3(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

The charge alleges that on October 26, 2025, he placed and detonated an explosive device at the Mobil fuel station, with intent to threaten Guyana’s security and sovereignty or strike terror among the public, resulting in the child’s death.

The other defendants — Boodram, Bettancourt, and LaCruz — were charged jointly with aiding and abetting Poedemo in the act of terrorism. They were not required to plead to the indictable offences.

The court heard Boodram, allegedly transported the suspects to the gas station hours before the deadly explosion erupted.

Investigators had previously reported that this was believed to be surveillance operation, but according to Boodram’s attorney, Mikel Puran, his client was hired by LaCruz, a Guyanese national who is said to be a regular customer.

Puran told the court that his client had no knowledge of the planned attack and was merely hired to transport the occupants from Region Three to Georgetown.

Senior Police Legal Advisor Mandel Moore appeared for the prosecution.

The court, citing public safety and the gravity of the offence, denied bail and remanded all four defendants until November 12, 2025, for report.

Meanwhile, three other accused — Wayne Corriea, 44; Ramesh Pramdeo, 51; and Venezuelan national Jennifer Rodriguez, 33 — appeared virtually from the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Alisha George at the Leonora Magistrates’ Court.

They were each charged with aiding and abetting terrorism and were also remanded until November 24, 2025, when the matter will be called again.

Representing Corriea and Pramdeo, Attorney-at-Law Bernard DaSilva argued that his clients were ordinary taxi drivers who were unknowingly used by the masterminds behind the bombing.

“The two persons that I represented today, Wayne Corriea and Ramesh Pramdeo, those persons could be better used as witnesses for the state to make the state’s case against the number one and number two accused strong,” DaSilva said.

He noted that his client, Pramdeo was called to “pick up” one of the accused to transport him to a hotel in Parika, while Corriea was a regular taxi driver for the prime suspect, who he described as “a regular passenger.”

“He get [sic] paid with the exchange of gold that he was given …he would have been paid with gold to sell and return the proceeds and take out his portion. So that is the extent.”

“This happened on the West Coast of Demerara, [it] has nothing to do with Regent Street, he was never in Regent Street, he was in never in Georgetown, he wasn’t captured on the CCTV camera,” the Attorney added.

DaSilva believes that his clients would better as witnesses to the state and would rather help advance the case against the alleged masterminds.

POLICE INVESTIGATION

The charges that were presented on Wednesday follow an extensive multi-agency investigation and legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the case marks one of the most significant national security prosecutions in recent years.

The Force has maintained that the investigation was conducted “with professionalism, integrity, and strict adherence to due process,” while reaffirming its commitment to public safety and the rule of law.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum had said the Poedemo had been positively identified by his accomplices and had confessed to his role in the attack the effectively eliminating any doubt about his involvement.

“The prime suspect was positively identified by one of his accomplices. Moreover, the suspect, as I mentioned before, confessed to his involvement in this particular crime. There is no issue about identification any longer,” Blanhum stated.

According to investigators, Poedemo entered Guyana illegally on the morning of the explosion and is believed to be affiliated with a Venezuelan criminal network known as the Syndicato gang.

Blanhum said Poedemo arrived in the country at around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, carrying the explosive device used in the attack. Surveillance footage captured him walking into the Regent and King Streets gas station compound with two bulky black plastic bags.

Moments later, the explosion ripped through the area, killing Bourne and injuring four of her relatives-Jenica Hooper (27), Yvonne Jonas (71), Seddia McIntosh, and Reshard Lord (11)—who were seated in the vehicle. The blast also damaged several other vehicles and nearby buildings.

On Monday, President Irfaan Ali met with the families of the victims of the gas station bombing, assuring them that “swift justice” will be served.

During a heartfelt meeting with the victims’ families, President Ali reassured them that the government was dedicating “every available tool” to help restore some form of normalcy.

The government will cover funeral and wake expenses for Soraya, according to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in a demonstration of compassion and continued support.

The ministry visited the grieving family on last Monday to assess their needs and offer support.

It is in this regard that the ministry also promised to ensure that the family receives the necessary financial relief during this difficult period and conduct daily hospital visits to monitor the progress of the injured children who remain hospitalised.

The government of Guyana has since confirmed their intent to pursue the death penalty for those responsible.