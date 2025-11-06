News Archives
Two men charged following Water Street altercation
Court-

TWO men, a porter and a bus operator appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in connection with a confrontation along Water Street, Georgetown.

The defendants, Joel Dick, 27, a porter, and Pooran Timol, 62, a bus operator, were each charged separately with using abusive language.

The court heard that, on October 2, 2025, Dick allegedly used abusive language toward Timol during a dispute. He pleaded not guilty to the charge. Timol was likewise accused of directing abusive language toward Dick and also entered a not guilty plea.

Dick faced an additional charge of unlawfully assaulting Timol, thereby causing him actual bodily harm, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

In his defence, Dick told the court that an argument between the two men escalated when Timol allegedly struck him with his bus, prompting him to retaliate.

The prosecutor did not object to bail, and Magistrate McGusty granted bail in the sum of $10,000 to Timol and $30,000 to Dick on the two charges.

Both men are scheduled to return to court on November 19, 2025.

