Ex-Police officer remanded on Cannabis trafficking charge

– defence claims client was hired to transport furniture, denies knowledge of drugs

A 33-year-old former police officer and single father of two was, recently, remanded to prison, after being charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Conrad Thomas, of Wismar, Linden, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where he denied the allegation.

It is alleged that, on October 1, 2025, at Lombard Street, Georgetown, Thomas was found in possession of 4,290 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Thomas’ attorney told the court that his client had been hired to transport furniture using a canter truck (registration number 5281) for a female customer who was relocating.

The lawyer explained that two porters assisted in loading the woman’s belongings and that she travelled with Thomas in the vehicle.

According to the defence, upon reaching Lombard Street, Thomas exited the vehicle to make a purchase, leaving the woman inside.

Police officers later approached him and informed him that a search was being conducted on the canter. During the search, a green plastic bag containing cannabis was reportedly found in the tray at the back of the vehicle.

The defence contended that Thomas had no knowledge of the bag, arguing that it was the first time he had seen it.

His attorney also claimed that both Thomas and the woman were taken to the police station around 14:00 hours, but when he arrived 10 minutes later, he was informed that the woman had been released, with no record of her detention.

The lawyer further argued that several people were in the vehicle at the time of the discovery and that Thomas, being a canter operator for hire, should not be held solely responsible.

He described Thomas as not a flight risk, noting that he had previously testified in other cases, and requested bail with any conditions the court deemed appropriate.

However, the prosecutor objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the offence and the large quantity of cannabis found. The prosecution claimed that Thomas was alone in the canter when the search was conducted and that video footage showed him handling the green plastic bag before placing it at the back of the vehicle.

When questioned by Magistrate McGusty, Sergeant Hicking confirmed the existence of the video footage. The defence requested access to the recording, insisting it would show another individual present, but maintained that only Thomas was charged.

Magistrate McGusty subsequently refused bail, and Thomas was remanded to prison. He is expected to return to court on November 12, 2025.