Gov’t to crack down on squatting, scams as Housing Drive accelerates – Minister Croal says

AS the government ramps up housing delivery, Minister of Housing Collin Croal has signalled a tougher stance on squatting and fraud in the housing sector, saying illegal occupation and corrupt practices will no longer be tolerated.

Speaking on the Starting Point podcast on Wednesday, Mr Croal said the administration is intensifying efforts to regularise legitimate informal settlements while strengthening investigative and enforcement capacity to protect rightful applicants and preserve transparency in housing allocations.

“It’s a perennial issue and it must stop. But it has to be done collectively,” the minister said, noting that policing and keeping areas secure is “everyone’s business.” He added that the government has made it clear: no new squatting will be recognised. Areas that can be regularised will be regularised; those that cannot — particularly unsafe locations such as sea-defence reserves and flood-prone zones — will face relocation.

Among hotspots being addressed are illegal settlements near the Ogle airstrip and along the East Bank of Demerara. Mr Croal acknowledged enforcement will prompt resistance but vowed action. “Over the next few weeks, we will be ramping up enforcement. I know there will be some protests, but we have to arrest this situation,” he said.

The minister emphasised that relocation efforts are being handled with care and support for affected families, citing successful moves to communities such as Wales. “It’s not a case that we have not been providing the access and means,” he said. “We do assist them in all of that. We sometimes even assist them to the requirement to move.”

TACKLING SCAMS AND CORRUPTION

Mr Croal warned that housing scams remain a persistent challenge, with fraudsters inventing new schemes each week. He described recent reports in which scammers posed as ministry representatives — for example, contacting prospective beneficiaries claiming land allocations and requesting deposits through third parties such as MMG.

To combat fraud, the ministry is bolstering partnerships with the Guyana Police Force and strengthening the investigative arm of the Central Housing and Planning Authority. Mr Croal urged citizens to report suspicious activity and to provide full statements so investigations can proceed to prosecution. He stressed that the ministry has secured successful prosecutions in recent months and will continue to act swiftly on complaints.

Transparency and accountability, Mr Croal said, remain central to the ministry’s mission so “every legitimate applicant has a fair chance at homeownership.” He insisted enforcement and integrity are both vital to rebuilding public trust and ensuring a more equitable housing system.

The minister also outlined the broader housing and urban development agenda. He reiterated the government’s commitment to building — not just allocating land — and referenced the national target of 40,000 homes as a priority. Over the last five years the ministry has launched more than 110 new housing areas across the regions, he said, with roughly 60 per cent having completed infrastructure works and others nearing completion.

Mr Croal discussed Silica City as a major multi-phased development that includes housing, an innovation centre, wellness and sports tourism components, and other complementary facilities. He said initial phases are advancing and additional phases are planned, with occupancy expected to increase over the coming years.

On urban works, the minister described a comprehensive Georgetown enhancement plan that prioritises drainage upgrades, efficient use of limited city space, covered drains to allow parking, sewage system improvements and better waste disposal — work he said will begin in the capital and extend to other urban centres. The programme includes primary, secondary and tertiary drainage works and a maintenance regime to ensure longevity.

Highlighting the social and economic impact of housing interventions, Mr Croal noted measures such as lower mortgage interest rates for low-income borrowers, zero per cent import duty on construction materials and other supports that have made homeownership more accessible. He said the housing programme also generates employment and stimulates local industries.

Mr Croal closed by appealing to citizens to assist in stamping out squatting and fraud: report suspicious calls or documentation, provide statements when requested, and participate in consultations on planned urban works. “This is not just government business — this is everybody’s business,” he said.

The ministry has promised to continue simultaneous actions to regularise legitimate pending applicants while enforcing against new and unauthorised occupations, saying both objectives form part of the government’s wider plan to deliver safe, sustainable and equitable housing for Guyana.