President Ali welcomes more Chinese companies to invest in Guyana

— Eyes growth, development for Guyana

AS Guyana and China deepen collaboration, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has opened the door and is encouraging more Chinese companies to invest in Guyana and contribute to the nation’s rapid transformation.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and practical co-operation during a meeting on Wednesday.

“President Ali welcomed more Chinese companies to invest in Guyana to support the country’s development and transformation,” a statement published by the Chinese Embassy to Guyana read.

Ambassador Yang applauded Guyana’s firm commitment to China-Guyana Friendship and support for the four global initiatives proposed by China’s President Xi Jinping.

“China stands ready to strengthen synergy with Guyana to deliver more outcomes in Belt and Road co-operation for the benefit of the two countries and two peoples,” the statement read.

It stated that President Ali spoke highly of the Guyana-China partnership and pragmatic co-operation and looked forward to deepening bilateral co-operation.

Guyana and China continue to strengthen their long-standing partnership, especially as the South American nation enters a new era of economic growth.

Bilateral trade between Guyana and China has expanded significantly in recent years, reaching an all-time high of approximately US$1.4 billion in 2024.

On infrastructure, the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge is the most recent symbolic and literal project that summarises the deep and mutual relationship between the two nations.

The new bridge, constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, represents one of the most transformative infrastructural projects in Guyana’s modern history.

Spanning 2.6 kilometres, it links Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) to Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), providing round-the-clock, toll-free access.

Also, six regional hospitals have been commissioned this year already, including Lima, De Kinderen, Enmore, Diamond, Bath and the No. 75 Regional Hospitals in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three, Four, Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), respectively.

All of these institutions have 24-hour Accident and Emergency, 24-hour ‘labs,’ a suite of imaging services, including ultrasound, digital X-Ray, and CT scans, along with operating theatres and more, thereby eliminating long hours of travelling to access quality care.

Further, recently, the 21st Chinese Medical Team arrived in Guyana.

This partnership began in the early 1990s when the first Chinese Medical Brigade supported Guyana by not only providing medical supplies, but also by carrying out critical outreaches across the country.

Since then, several brigades have served in Guyana, thus contributing to various areas, such as at the GPHC, the Linden Public Hospital and other public healthcare facilities nationwide.

Today, the partnership continues to flourish, with recent donations such as US$50,000 worth of advanced ophthalmology equipment and a 4K Fluorescence Laparoscopy Surgical System, which improves precision in minimally invasive surgeries at the institution.

This growth in co-operation was further solidified with the launch of the International Medical Training Partnership between the Ministry of Health and the Jiangsu Commission of Health.

Through this programme, seven doctors, five from the GPHC and two from the West Demerara Regional Hospital are in China undergoing training through the China-Guyana Specialist (Jiangsu) Training Programme, which aims to enhance their clinical skills, while giving them exposure to advanced technologies.

Joint initiatives in renewable energy, smart agriculture, and digital technologies, which align with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), are advancing environmentally responsible growth.