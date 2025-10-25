Over 1,000 residential lots earmarked for Palmyra Housing Scheme

— Minister Croal says as 100 three-bedroom homes nearing completion

MINISTER of Housing, Collin Croal, has announced that more than 1,000 residential lots have been earmarked for development in the Palmyra Housing Scheme, designed to facilitate the construction of new homes and expand housing opportunities for families in Region Six.

“We have already started even before the recent manifesto. Behind me, we have 100 of the three-bedroom houses under construction,” Minister Croal stated during a visit, on Friday, to the area.

According to the Minister, the houses currently under construction are approximately 80 per cent complete. He expressed confidence that within another month, all works will be finalised, with nearly half of the housing allocations already completed.

“We’re also pleased that with the allocation, those persons in the new week will be signing their agreement of sale,” he noted, explaining that once that process is completed, homeowners will be able to begin their mortgage arrangements with financial institutions.

The Palmyra Housing Project forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing solutions and promote homeownership across Guyana, while simultaneously stimulating employment and economic growth in the construction sector.

“I am pleased now we are at this stage; you can see the evidence that we are going in with electricity being provided now. The internal pipe network for the waters is already here; this system will be connected to the Sheet Anchor Treatment plan,” the Minister said.

He stressed that people who had received an allocation were eagerly awaiting the opportunity to take up residence in their homes.

“This is just a start… This is for young professionals; we have allocated another 100 young professional homes,” Minister Croal said while revealing that construction will soon start.

According to him, the focus this term under his ministry will be on complete home ownership, “this is where we want to push persons in the direction to have their homes and they don’t have to go through the hassle.”