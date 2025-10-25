Essequibo Agro and Trade Fair opens with call to strengthen public-private collaboration

— PM Phillips highlights government’s ongoing investment in Region Two

THE Essequibo Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) officially opened its 19th Annual Agro and Trade Fair on Friday evening, marking another milestone in fostering business growth and collaboration across Region Two.

The event, themed “Empowering Local Business Growth: Celebrating Innovation, Connectivity, and Sustainability,” provides a major platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their products, exchange knowledge and explore new partnerships.

The opening ceremony was graced by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Anthony Phillips, who delivered the feature address.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister commended the ECCI for bringing together over 120 exhibitors under one roof, describing the event as a “practical demonstration of what co-operation can achieve.”

He highlighted that the trade fair offers a unique space for networking, learning, and sharing innovative ideas — all of which strengthen the ties between the public and private sectors.

He noted that both large and small enterprises rely on partnerships to grow and succeed and lauded the Chamber’s efforts as a valuable service to the region.

Reflecting on the nation’s development, Prime Minister Phillips said Guyana continues to experience rapid progress across all sectors, with growth that is “visible and measurable.”

He pointed out that increased production has enabled the government to invest in critical areas nationwide. He also highlighted the Local Content Act of 2021, which continues to create new opportunities for Guyanese businesses to provide goods and services within the expanding economy.

The Prime Minister further mentioned transformative projects such as the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge and the upcoming four-lane highway for Essequibo, both of which will improve connectivity and enhance economic activity.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that “Guyana’s development benefits all its people.”

Conveying greetings from President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Cabinet members, Prime Minister Phillips reiterated the administration’s continued focus on investing in Region Two and creating a policy environment that stimulates sustained growth.

He said that the government is working to provide more energy for the region through the Solar Farms, which will reduce electricity costs for Essequibians.

The Expo, held at the Anna Regina Secondary School grounds, featured more than 100 exhibitors across various sectors, reflecting ECCI’s vision of “moving businesses forward.

ECCI representative Rawl Pearce expressed pride in hosting the 19th edition of the event, noting the participation of over 120 companies and an anticipated turnout of 20,000 patrons.

He commended ECCI President Ganesh Jaigobin and his team for their tireless work in organising the expo and reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the local business community through stronger private-public sector collaboration.

Regional Chairman Devin Mohan praised the level of participation and reaffirmed the close partnership between the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), ECCI, and the local business sector.

He emphasised the RDC’s dedication to transparency and collaborative governance, noting that the expo provides a valuable platform for networking and attracting new investors to the region.

Meanwhile, Director of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Kamrul Baksh, highlighted the growing tourism potential of the Essequibo Coast, mentioning the emergence of new eco-lodges such as one in Tapakuma, which further diversifies the region’s economy.

The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) also played a pivotal role, sponsoring five small businesses to showcase their products and services to local and international audiences.

Among the notable exhibitors was Frank Sanichara, owner of Suri Trading and Sleepy Diapers Caribbean, who shared that the expo continues to serve as a vital opportunity to connect with Essequibians. His booths drew significant attention with giveaways and engaging displays.

Other standout participants included Bena Lall, CEO of SZZ Group of Companies, who highlighted the company’s wide range of authentic imported home and beauty products and Chandanie Mangra of Cean’s Organic, who showcased locally made pepper sauces in unique flavours like pineapple, cucumber, and bilimbi.

Additionally, Aidemo Charles, CEO of Cashew Nature Guyana, proudly presented nine innovative awara-based sauces developed at the Anna Regina Agro-Processing Facility, describing the experience as “a valuable opportunity for small producers like myself to grow.”

With over 120 booths representing industries from agriculture and manufacturing to commerce and government, the ECCI Agro and Trade Fair continues to be a driving force for entrepreneurship, innovation and regional development across the Essequibo Coast.