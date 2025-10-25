Justice Cummings Edwards to proceed on pre-retirement leave

– As Justices George-Wiltshire and Singh to maintain acting positions

HIS Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced that he has accepted the request of Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who has been acting as Chancellor of the Judiciary, to proceed on pre-retirement leave, followed by early retirement.

The Head of State made the announcement on Friday in a video message to the nation, confirming that Justice Cummings-Edwards’ leave will take effect from Monday, October 27.

“After due consideration, I acceded to this request,” President Ali stated.

He expressed gratitude to the outgoing Chancellor for her years of dedicated service to the judiciary and to the people of Guyana.

“I express my personal appreciation for her many years of public service, and I wish her God’s blessings and that of the people of Guyana,” the President said.

In light of Justice Cummings-Edwards’ departure, President Ali disclosed that Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire will continue to act in the office of Chancellor of the Judiciary, while Justice Navindra Singh will continue to serve in an acting capacity as Chief Justice.

He also noted that Justice Singh was, on Friday, sworn in as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) at State House. Singh will serve as a member of the JSC for three years. The Commission was reconstituted after six years by President Ali in July 2023.

Both Justices George-Wiltshire and Singh were initially appointed to act in their current positions in August, when Justice Cummings-Edwards first proceeded on leave. At that time, President Ali had said the decision was necessary to maintain continuity and operational efficiency within the judiciary.

President Ali reaffirmed that these acting appointments reflect his administration’s ongoing commitment to justice, fairness, and the rule of law, which he described as pillars of Guyana’s democracy.

Justice Cummings-Edwards and Justice George-Wiltshire have both been serving in acting roles as Chief Justice and Chancellor, respectively, for more than five years. The President had previously acknowledged the need to fill these positions substantively, reiterating his intention to find a lasting solution to strengthen the country’s judicial leadership.