Guyana launches digital immigration ePlatform to streamline public services
Services-

– visas, extensions, amendments, cancellations, and transfers now accessible online

GUYANA has taken a major step toward digital transformation with the official launch of the upgraded Immigration Support Services (ISS) eServices Platform, a new online system that enables citizens, visitors, and businesses to access immigration services from anywhere.
The announcement was made today, Monday, October 6, 2025, by Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, marking a significant milestone in modernising the country’s public service delivery.
Accessible at eservices.iss.gov.gy, the upgraded digital portal allows users to easily apply for and manage a range of immigration services — including visas, extensions, amendments, cancellations, and transfers — all through a user-friendly online interface.
Minister Walrond described the initiative as a reflection of the government’s vision for a “modern, digital-first economy.” She noted, “This is about making life easier for every Guyanese, at home and abroad, while also ensuring efficiency and accountability in our immigration systems.”
The new system supports a variety of service categories, such as: Visitor, Employment, Business, and Student Visas (new applications and extensions); Landing Permits for various purposes; and online tools for amendments, cancellations, and transfers
By digitising these services, the platform aims to reduce paperwork, cut processing times, and enhance transparency across the immigration system.
This latest initiative underscores Guyana’s commitment to harnessing technology for national development, ensuring that the delivery of government services keeps pace with global digital standards.
The Immigration Support Services ePlatform is now live and accessible to the public at eservices.iss.gov.gy

