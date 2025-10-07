Charity labourer charged with unlawful wounding

– granted $300,000 bail

A 35-year-old labourer from Charity, Essequibo Coast, has been granted bail in the sum of $300,000 after being charged with unlawfully wounding another man during an altercation last week.

The accused, Dewayne Williams, of Charity Squatting Area, appeared before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Williams is accused of unlawfully wounding Nigel Benn, a 30-year-old labourer of Charity, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. When the charge was read to him, Williams entered a plea of not guilty.

Magistrate Mohabir granted bail with the condition that the defendant must not approach the victim within 100 feet while the matter is before the court.

The case has been adjourned to October 27, 2025, for the disclosure of statements.