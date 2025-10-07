Miner sentenced to three months in prison for inflicting grievous bodily harm

A 39-year-old miner from the Upper Mazaruni area has been sentenced to three months in prison after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on another man.

The accused, Darius Manson, of Wax Creek, Upper Mazaruni River, was arrested on October 2, 2025, and charged on October 6, 2025 by a rank from the Kamarang Police Station.

The charge stemmed from an incident in which Manson inflicted injuries on Junior Matthews.

He was charged under Section 50 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, and appeared before His Worship Magistrate Teriq Mohammed at the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court via Zoom.

When the charge was read to him, Manson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months in prison.

Police officials have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order in hinterland regions, noting that swift prosecution in such cases serves as a deterrent against acts of violence within mining communities.