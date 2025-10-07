News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Miner sentenced to three months in prison for inflicting grievous bodily harm
Darius Manson
Darius Manson

A 39-year-old miner from the Upper Mazaruni area has been sentenced to three months in prison after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on another man.
The accused, Darius Manson, of Wax Creek, Upper Mazaruni River, was arrested on October 2, 2025, and charged on October 6, 2025 by a rank from the Kamarang Police Station.
The charge stemmed from an incident in which Manson inflicted injuries on Junior Matthews.
He was charged under Section 50 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, and appeared before His Worship Magistrate Teriq Mohammed at the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court via Zoom.
When the charge was read to him, Manson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months in prison.
Police officials have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order in hinterland regions, noting that swift prosecution in such cases serves as a deterrent against acts of violence within mining communities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.