Gov’t launches citywide cleanup campaign to support national beautification drive

OFFICIALS from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, on Tuesday evening, launched a citywide cleanup campaign as part of the Government’s ongoing national beautification project.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, alongside Minister within the Ministry, Pauline Sukhai; Director General, Mr. Anand Persaud; Permanent Secretary, Mr. Miguel Choo-Kang; Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration), Dr. Josh Kanhai and senior ministry officials.

As part of the first activity, Minister Manickchand visited Stabroek Market after 18:00 hours to engage directly with vendors and gain first-hand insights into the challenges of maintaining a clean environment in one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs.

Vendors welcomed the initiative, noting their willingness to keep the area clean, but highlighted the lack of adequate facilities for proper garbage disposal as a major obstacle. They stressed that with more resources and better infrastructure, littering in and around the market could be significantly reduced.

The cleanup campaign signals the start of a more aggressive push to restore and maintain cleanliness across Georgetown, in line with the Government’s broader vision of creating a more beautiful, safe, and sustainable environment for citizens.

The Ministry emphasised that collaboration with stakeholders—including vendors, residents, and community groups—remains essential to ensuring long-term success in waste management and urban upkeep.