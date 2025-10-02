Guyana Retains Tier 1 Ranking in U.S. 2025 Trafficking in Persons Report

GUYANA has once again secured a coveted “Tier 1” ranking in the 2025 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report issued by the United States Department of State, underscoring the country’s continued serious and sustained efforts to combat human trafficking.

This marks the ninth consecutive year that Guyana has maintained the top-tier placement, which is awarded to countries meeting the highest international standards in fighting trafficking in persons.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, hailed the achievement as a reflection of the Government’s unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable populations and dismantling trafficking networks.

“Our comprehensive approach includes safeguarding vulnerable populations, increasing training and awareness, intensifying spot inspections and anti-trafficking operations, and, through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, providing robust support and protection to victims and survivors,” Minister Walrond said. “We remain relentless in the prosecution of offenders and in building strong partnerships both locally and internationally.”

The U.S. State Department report highlighted several key advancements made by Guyana over the past year, including an increase in prosecution rates, the conviction of a sex trafficker with an ordered restitution payment, enhanced collaboration with foreign governments to investigate trafficking cases, and greater funding allocated to protection and prevention initiatives.

However, the report also outlined twelve recommendations for Guyana to further strengthen its anti-trafficking framework. These include: Increasing prosecutions and convictions, particularly in cases involving child victims; Eliminating recruitment fees charged to workers; Expanding labour and spot inspections in high-risk sectors such as mining and logging; Enforcing restitution orders promptly; Proactively screening vulnerable populations, including migrants, for trafficking indicators; and ensuring convicted traffickers and any complicit officials face adequate penalties.

Minister Walrond emphasised that the Government will act with urgency in addressing these recommendations through advanced policies, rigorous monitoring, and stronger partnerships.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the Counter-Trafficking in Persons 24/7 Hotline at 227-4083, 623-5030, or 624-0079 (Spanish), or directly to any agency on the Ministerial Taskforce on Trafficking in Persons.