Guyana showcases bold agricultural vision as Agri-Month 2025 launches

OUTLINING Guyana’s ambitious strides and its rising influence in regional and global agri-food systems, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Wednesday, highlighted the country’s expansive agriculture sector.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s agriculture month celebrations and calendar of events, held under the theme “Transforming Livelihoods through Agri-Food Systems,” Mustapha stated that agriculture month is not merely a ceremonial observance but a moment of national recognition.

“It’s time for all of us to celebrate the people whose works sustain our nation,” he said, addressing farmers and other stakeholders present at the ministry’s Regent Street office.

Reflecting on the sector’s broader role, he emphasised agriculture’s social and economic importance.

“The food we grow not only nourishes our nation, but also creates meaningful employment, helps to reduce poverty and promotes equity in every region.”

Highlighting a dramatic rise in public investment, the Minister pointed out that the agriculture budget had grown from $13 billion in 2020 to $104 billion in 2025, crediting this with enabling rapid development and diversification across subsectors.

Looking at some of the country’s achievements, Guyana, he said, has entered large-scale production of corn and soya, with a goal to become self-sufficient by 2026, saving US $40 million in import costs.

Minister Mustapha outlined progress in traditional and emerging areas such as hydroponics, high-value crops, and coconut farming.

Guyana has also started producing Vietnamese prawns and expanded black shrimp output from 10,000 kilogrammes monthly to approximately 120,000 kilogrammes.

He noted too a shift in how young people perceive the sector.

“Gone are the days when young people see agriculture as a menial activity. Today, we are having graduates from the University of Guyana embracing agriculture and making their livelihood out of it.”

Minister Mustapha called on stakeholders to unite behind the government’s vision: “Let us redouble our effort here. Let us work together as a team and let us ensure that we take the opportunities that are being created by the government.”

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vikash Ramkissoon, said agriculture is the backbone of our economy and has played a significant role in the country’s history.

“Over the last five years, this government has been able to transform the agriculture sector, investing heavily in modernising the sector with improved technologies, modern infrastructure, and value-added initiatives. A resilient and efficient agri-food system must encompass sustainable production practices, expanded market access, and ongoing capacity development.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative, Gillian Smith, highlighted the nation’s commitment to sustainable agri-food systems, emphasising Guyana’s leadership in reducing the food bill by 25 per cent by 2030 and integrating food system strategies into national policies.

“Agriculture is not just about the crops and the livestock. It is the backbone of rural livelihoods. It’s a driver of innovation worldwide,” Smith said.

She stressed the importance of this year’s theme, highlighting Guyana’s evident commitment through its programmes and policies, which speak directly to FAO’s mission to create inclusive, resilient, and sustainable ‘agri’ food systems that nourish.

“As we mark agriculture month, we reaffirm with you our shared commitment to empowering farmers and other value chain holders, especially women, especially youth, with access to technology, finance and markets, supporting livelihoods and initiatives, strengthening rural enterprises and community led initiatives such as the small grants programme that is being undertaken by FAO,” she added.

She noted too that Guyana’s commitment too is reflected in the many leadership portfolios it holds in the region, championing food security in the Caribbean and Latin America.

“By working together, we can unlock the full potential of ‘agri’ food systems to drive the prosperity, to drive the equity and the resilience of Guyana and from Guyana to the Caribbean and from the Caribbean to the world together, it is our work, and it is our honour to be able to transform food systems,” Smith added.