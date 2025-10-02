Government Ministers push for timely completion of projects in Region One

THE Government of Guyana has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening accountability and improving service delivery in hinterland regions, following a high-level meeting on Wednesday with the Regional Administration of Barima-Waini (Region One).

The session, led by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, focused on several projects in the region that remain incomplete or are significantly behind schedule.

Minister Manickchand underscored the importance of timely execution, noting that delays undermine development and directly affect the lives of residents.

“Every unfinished project represents a missed opportunity to improve the quality of life and open doors for people in Region One. We must redouble our efforts to deliver on our promises,” she said.

Joining the engagement were Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, both of whom have longstanding ties to Region One.

Their interventions centred on addressing infrastructural gaps, expanding community services, and advancing housing and social development initiatives tailored to the needs of the region’s diverse population.

The meeting also included key senior officials, among them Director General within the Ministry, Anand Persaud, and Permanent Secretary Mr. Miguel Choo-Kang, who provided technical guidance and administrative insights on the way forward.

The government emphasised that the Region One review forms part of a broader effort to accelerate development in both hinterland and coastal communities, ensuring that commitments made to citizens are fulfilled in a transparent and timely manner.