Final phase of load testing ongoing

–as construction of new Demerara River Bridge nears completion

THE highly anticipated Demerara River Bridge (DHB) entered its final phase of load testing on Thursday as a series of load assessments were conducted on the state-of-the-art cable-stay structure.

Project Manager, Patrick Thompson, on Thursday, confirmed that the load tests marked a significant milestone in the ambitious project, which is now on track to open shortly.

While exclusively speaking to the Guyana Chronicle, Thompson stated that the testing, which commenced last Monday, followed strict international standards set by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).

He stated: “We are now able to do the load test here because largely the bridge structure is complete, the paving is completed on the main cable stay bridge, as with the rest of the bridge, and so we now could tension the cables, measure any sort of vibrations from the usage of the bridge.”

20 fully loaded trucks were carefully positioned on the structure to simulate heavy traffic conditions, while experts monitored the bridge’s performance under stress.

During the operation, advanced sensors recorded stress, strain, deflection, stiffness, and tower displacement, along with the load forces on the supporting cables. These measurements are critical to confirming the bridge’s strength, durability, and safety before its commissioning.

“The successful completion of this testing marks another important milestone in the project, ensuring that the new Demerara River Bridge will provide safe and reliable service for decades to come,” Thompson said.

The Guyana Chronicle reported earlier this week that the bridge had undergone a series of successful load tests and, according to Thompson, the results “were better than design requirements.”

Guyana’s transportation infrastructure will be further boosted when the bridge is officially opened to the public.

With the bridge now entering its final stages of preparation, the President reiterated confidence that the long-awaited structure will be opened to the public well before September ends.

The US$260 million bridge being constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited will have a lifespan of 100 years and offer toll-free access.

It will operate around-the-clock and accommodate vehicles of all sizes and weights, with a maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

The new bridge features four lanes, and stretches 2.6 kilometres, linking Nandy Park on the East Bank Demerara to the West Bank Demerara.

More than 50,000 daily commuters are expected to benefit from the new toll-free bridge, resulting in an estimated $3.5 billion in annual savings.