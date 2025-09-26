Guyana balancing energy development, climate goals –President Ali tells UN

GUYANA is positioning itself as a model for balancing economic development with environmental responsibility and stewardship, President Dr. Irfaan Ali emphasised during a recent address to the United Nations (UN).

Emphasising the dual challenges of energy security and climate change, the Guyanese leader outlined Guyana’s strategy to manage and transition from fossil fuels while maintaining strong economic momentum.

“Guyana is demonstrating that economic development and environmental stewardship

can advance together. By using natural gas as a bridge away from heavy fuel oil and

investing in hydropower, solar, wind, and other renewables, we aim to lower electricity.

costs for our citizens and businesses while ensuring universal access to affordable,

reliable, sustainable, and modern energy,” the President said.

At the core of this approach is a plan to use natural gas as a transitional fuel, reducing reliance on heavy fuel oil. Simultaneously, the country is investing heavily in renewable energy sources such as hydropower, solar, and wind.

These initiatives are expected to lower electricity costs, support business growth, and guarantee universal access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.

“Guyana is pursuing an ambitious energy infrastructure and investment plan. While

climate change is an existential threat, the reality is that the world still requires energy,

sourced from petroleum to power growth and development, for which there is growing

demand,” the President explained further.

President Ali described the country’s energy strategy as ambitious, designed to modernise infrastructure while addressing the urgent climate crisis. He acknowledged that while climate change represents an existential threat, global energy demand continues to rise, driven in part by emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, and rapid digitisation.

Guyana’s position recognises the continued role of petroleum in powering global development, particularly for small and developing economies.

He stressed that sustainable development requires a holistic approach, ensuring that energy access is not compromised even as countries transition toward low-carbon futures.

Earlier this week the concrete pour was completed on the foundation for the second gas turbine at the country’s flagship gas-to-energy project.

This covers the 300 MW combined cycle plant and the NGL facilities being executed by Lindsayca Guyana Inc.

On Phase II, which envisions a second 300 MW power plant and NGL facility, President Ali was updated that seven submissions have been received, and discussions are underway to finalise the pre-qualified firms before moving immediately to EPC and financing arrangements.

This highly anticipated project will see a 200-kilometre pipeline bringing gas from the Liza Destiny and the Liza Unity Floating Production fields onshore. Upon arrival at this West Coast Demerara facility, the pipeline will continue for approximately 25 kilometres to the Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) plant to be constructed in Wales.

After completion, the GtE project will have significant impact on the country’s economy, attracting sustainable investments across various sectors, and creating numerous job opportunities.

The cost of electricity is expected to decrease by 50 per cent, resulting in more affordable and stable electricity for the people of Guyana.

On the climate front, Guyana recently hosted the inaugural Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit in July 2025, which convened over 140 countries and institutions. The resulting Georgetown Declaration called for biodiversity to be treated as a global public good, fully integrated into climate strategies and financial frameworks.

In building on the global pledge to double protected areas by 2025 and achieve the ’30 by 30′ goal by 2030, President Ali said the summit underscores the importance of innovative financing tools such as biodiversity credits, green bonds, and debt-for-nature swaps.