Guyana reports gains on women empowerment, inclusion

–highlights plans to accelerate programmes, policies to protect, support women and girls

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has emphasised the role of strategic policymaking in advancing gender equality in Guyana, outlining initiatives that have reshaped women’s participation in society.

During his address to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), President Ali stated that while global implementation of the landmark declaration remains uneven, Guyana’s reports marked progress in empowering women and girls through targeted policy interventions and investments.

“In Guyana, the dividends of strategic investments in leadership and capacity building

for women and girls, are evident. More women have assumed leadership roles in

government, in parliament and in public and private sectors,” the President said.

The country has seen an increase in the number of women holding leadership roles across government, parliament, and both public and private sectors. These advancements are attributed to sustained efforts in leadership development and capacity building, aimed at equipping women with the tools needed to excel in various spheres of influence.

“We have achieved gender parity in education at all levels and advanced the socio-

economic empowerment of women through land and home ownership and diverse job

opportunities in traditional and emerging sectors,” President Ali said.

To further facilitate women’s full integration into the workforce, the government is expanding childcare services. Plans include the establishment of day and night care centres, designed to support working mothers and ensure that family responsibilities do not impede professional advancement.

Women represent a large share of beneficiaries in housing and social programmes, with a homestead Programme specifically designed for single mothers.

This project targets single mothers as homeowners. The programme not only offers housing but also economic opportunities by including farmsteads with shade houses for crop cultivation and solar energy setups, empowering single mothers to generate income.

The Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme, launched in 2021, has empowered over 11,000 women by providing free vocational and entrepreneurial training.

WIIN includes courses in diverse areas such as project management and leadership.

Meanwhile, initiatives like the Hope and Justice Centre provide counselling, legal aid, and other critical services to abuse victims.

The introduction of the Family Violence Act 2024 marked a pivotal legislative reform. The Act broadens the definition of family violence to include physical, emotional, psychological, and financial abuse, as well as coercive control and threats. It also acknowledges financial dependency as a barrier for victims seeking to leave abusive situations, ensuring that legal and social support mechanisms are in place.

The government has also implemented a hotline and is currently examining several initiatives to help women, such as a panic button to trigger security response in times of danger.