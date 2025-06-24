Gov’t proud to support generation of creators –Minister McCoy says

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy has said that the government is committed to fostering an enabling environment for creators to thrive.

The minister made these remarks while addressing the recently held Caribbean Content Creators and Influencers Summit in Georgetown.

He noted that the gathering served as a signal that the Caribbean’s creative economy has arrived at a defining moment, and that the voices, stories and platforms are not only valid, but vital to growth, inspiration and leadership.

McCoy said: “Content creators are no longer on the margins. You are nation builders. You influence culture, shape perception, and increasingly drive real economic outcomes. From tourism to fashion, agriculture to the energy sector, your stories give life to our ambitions, and visibility to our people.”

To this end, he indicated that Guyana is proud to support a generation of creators who are not only entertaining, but also educating, mobilizing, and imagining new futures for themselves and their communities.

He said, “Our government is committed to fostering an enabling environment where talent can thrive, from investments in ICT and training to support for platforms that unlock opportunity.”

With this, he indicated that this commitment reflects the government’s core belief that development must not leave anyone behind, and that young people must not be asked to wait their turn.

McCoy told the gathering: “As Guyanese prepare to make important national decisions in the coming weeks, there is perhaps no better time than now to affirm the value of voices like yours; voices that challenge.

“Voices that uplift, build, and inspire. Voices that separate facts from fiction, and indeed. Voices that serve as bastions against the destructive forces of division, misinformation and disinformation.”

Further, he indicated that the summit could be a catalyst that sparks a movement across the Caribbean, where every young person knows they have the power to shape not just content but the paths of a generation