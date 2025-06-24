GECOM appoints election officials

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Monday administered oaths of office to all 20 appointed Returning Officers (RO) and Supernumerary Returning Officers (SRO) for the upcoming General and Regional Elections.

This was according to a press release from GECOM, which stated that they were administered their Oaths of Office by GECOM Chairperson, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, at a simple ceremony held in the GECOM boardroom.

According to the commission, the oath-taking ceremony marks a key step in preparations for the conduct of the elections, since the Returning Officers will be responsible for overseeing the electoral process in their respective districts, while the Supernumerary Returning Officers will have responsibility for the respective sub-districts in districts Three, Four, and Six, as provided for in the Representation of the People Act (RoPA).

Against this backdrop, they noted that political parties can visit the offices established in the respective districts to obtain information in relation to the electoral process and key statutory timelines