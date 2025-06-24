News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GECOM appoints election officials
Scenes from the ceremony on Monday
Scenes from the ceremony on Monday

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Monday administered oaths of office to all 20 appointed Returning Officers (RO) and Supernumerary Returning Officers (SRO) for the upcoming General and Regional Elections.
This was according to a press release from GECOM, which stated that they were administered their Oaths of Office by GECOM Chairperson, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, at a simple ceremony held in the GECOM boardroom.

According to the commission, the oath-taking ceremony marks a key step in preparations for the conduct of the elections, since the Returning Officers will be responsible for overseeing the electoral process in their respective districts, while the Supernumerary Returning Officers will have responsibility for the respective sub-districts in districts Three, Four, and Six, as provided for in the Representation of the People Act (RoPA).
Against this backdrop, they noted that political parties can visit the offices established in the respective districts to obtain information in relation to the electoral process and key statutory timelines

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.