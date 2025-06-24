Police Force enhances transparency with body-camera training for traffic ranks

IN a move to bolster accountability and improve policing standards, ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department and the Heavy Duty Course 1/2025 cohort underwent a comprehensive training session on Saturday, focused on the use, operation, and maintenance of 500 newly acquired body cameras.

The training, held at the Officers’ Training Centre in Eve Leary, was conducted by Sergeant Matthews of the Police Information Technology Department. Participants received in-depth instruction on the features of the body-worn cameras, including their capabilities to capture digital, audio, and video evidence—vital tools in modern policing.

These body cameras are part of the Force’s broader strategy to enhance transparency, support ongoing investigations, and ensure professional conduct during law enforcement operations. The new devices will be decentralised across the country’s regions and deployed during patrols, traffic duties, and other operational activities.

Present at the session were several senior officers, including Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh; Superintendent Raun Clarke; Assistant Superintendents Sherwin Henry and Garvin Boyce; and Inspectors Ulene Morris and Richard Trotz, underscoring the leadership’s commitment to advancing the Force’s technological capacity.

The initiative marks another step in the Guyana Police Force’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public trust and improve the quality of service delivered to citizens.