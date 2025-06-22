Natasha Singh-Lewis resigns with immediate effect from PNC/R

–thanks Harmon, Granger for opportunity to serve

MEMBER of Parliament, Natasha Singh-Lewis has resigned with immediate effect from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R).

Singh-Lewis, in a resignation to the party seen by this publication, said: “It is with profound regret, but driven by deep-seated conviction and an unwavering duty to the people who entrusted me with their vote, that I tender my immediate resignation.”

She said it was a very difficult decision for her, but after consultation with her family, key stakeholders, constituents and mentors, she concluded that this is my position.

“Therefore, effective immediately, I resign my membership in the People’s National Congress Reform and consequently, pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Constitution of Guyana, I also resign my seat in the National Assembly,” she said.

Singh-Lewis made no mention of her party leader, Aubrey Norton, but thanked former leaders David Granger and Joseph Harmon for their confidence in her, which allowed her to serve the 12th Parliament and the people of Guyana.

Singh-Lewis is the latest in a number of members who have already parted ways with the PNC/R for various reasons.

Prominent figures such as MPs Geeta Chandan-Edmond and Amanza Walton-Desir, Regional Chairman Daniel Seeram, and Vice Chairman Samuel Sandy, are among those who resigned recently.

The party’s former coalition partner, the Alliance For Change (AFC) has also suffered the same fate.

The PPP/C remains the only party which has shown strong organisation and clear vision.

The party has not only kept its main supporters but also grown its membership by attracting disillusioned opposition figures and new persons.