Guyana’s future, its people safe with the PPP/C

–President Ali affirms; warns citizens of persons whose affiliations, agendas may compromise nation’s territorial integrity

–says his party stands with Guyanese every day

THE September 1 General and Regional Elections is “more than just choosing a political party,” but also a defining moment for Guyana’s national security, global standing and ensuring development for future generations, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has firmly stated.

The President made those remarks during a powerful address to thousands of persons who gathered at the Everest Cricket Club Ground for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)’s family fun day and fund raising activity.

Amidst loud chants and applause, President Ali reminded and reassured persons that the PPP/C is a strong force capable of uniting and developing all Guyanese.

The Head of State called on the wider Guyanese electorate to see beyond party lines, and to vote for the multiracial and inclusive PPP/C which has Guyana at heart.

In this regard, he pointed to the track record of the PPP/C, which has set Guyana on a path of unprecedented development.

Given the country’s progress and global standing, the President emphasised that leadership must not fall into the hands of those whose affiliations and agendas may compromise Guyana’s territorial integrity.

The President firmly stated that the nation’s safety and security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, require partners and allies to be on the same side with Guyana.

He said: “…Our allies and our friends have signalled to us that there are people in this country who are dangerous to the national security, who are dangerous to the sovereignty, who will put at risk the sovereignty of this country because their dealings are intertwined with countries and this particular country that is an enemy to Guyana.”

Without naming persons, President Ali’s statement underscored the importance of preserving Guyana’s relationships with its international and regional partners, and persons not allowing those with insidious agendas cloaked in a flurry of attractive promises to mislead them.

Dr. Ali assured Guyanese that the PPP/C would never seek to undermine the nation’s diplomatic foundation that has been solidified after years of hard work.

“We will never gamble with that.. This country, our Golden Arrowhead- every single square inch of this country must be protected. These elections are more than just electing the leaders and the political party, these elections are about the safety and security of our country. It’s about moving forward, ensuring that we invest to make our people safe, to make every community safe…” the President said.

Guyana’s rising influence on the world stage, particularly in food, climate and energy security has been widely acknowledged.

President Ali told the mammoth crowd: “We are not an elections party. We are your partners. We are your partners every single day of the year. We are not a seasonal friend. We are here with you, the people, in every single season, in the good times, in the bad times. Every time, the People’s Progressive Party stands with the people.

“And my friends, that is important for you to understand, having the responsibility to lead the people of our country is an enormous task. It is not something that we can gamble with.”

In a moment of reflection, the President called on the voters to ask themselves: “Who can you trust to keep their commitment? Who can you trust to fulfill whatever they say they will do?”

The answer, he said, is clear: “There is only one honest answer, that is, the People’s Progressive Party.”

As power-hungriness consumes other political forces, President Ali noted that the PPP/C is not asking for power but responsibility.

That is, the responsibility to uplift men, women, children and the elderly, the President said.

Dr. Ali supported his statements by pointing to the last five years which are testament to the consistent delivery of their 2020 manifesto promises.

This includes: improved infrastructure, stronger global alliances, increased investment, and visible progress in health care, education, housing, and job creation.