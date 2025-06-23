Essequibo-born Justice Navindra Singh amazed at Region Two growth

RETURNING to his roots on the Essequibo Coast, Justice of Appeal Navindra Singh was visibly moved as he addressed the gathering at the opening of the Children’s Court at Charity.

Born in Zorg Village, Justice Singh used the opportunity to reflect on the incredible transformation of the region and the justice system’s commitment to supporting vulnerable youth.

“This is not the Essequibo I grew up in,” Singh remarked with heartfelt pride. “The development is remarkable—new infrastructure, more opportunities and a court like this for children… it’s something I never imagined possible back then.”

Justice Singh, who walked the dusty roads of Zorg as a young boy, reminisced about a time when life was simple and opportunities were limited. He recalled how fear of parental discipline often kept children in line, but noted that today’s generation face more complex social challenges.

“Children today are different. They’re exposed to more, they endure more—and some stumble. But now, instead of being thrown away, they have a court that sees their potential and gives them a second chance.”

He praised the establishment of the Children’s Court as a milestone for the Essequibo Magisterial District, made possible through collaboration between the Judiciary of Guyana, UNICEF and the Government of Guyana.

The court operates under the Juvenile Justice Act of 2018, which focuses on rehabilitation rather than punishment.

“As someone born and raised right here, I feel proud,” Justice Singh said, adding: “We are investing in our children, in their future. This court isn’t just a building—it’s a message of hope and change.”

He also commended Chancellor (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards for her visionary leadership and the government for supporting such progressive initiatives in Region Two.

“Let’s stand behind our youth. Let’s show them that even if they fall, they can rise again—right here, in the same villages that raised us.”

Justice Singh said that he is a proud Essequibian and there is no place like home.

He said while visiting the region, he has witnessed growth and an evolving justice system that is meeting the needs of children.