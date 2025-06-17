GuySuCo could become a hub of rural development

–President Ali says, highlights opportunities for crop, skills diversification

LEVERAGING the existing human capital and technology of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), the Government of Guyana is examining plans to strategically reimagine the mandate of the Corporation to become a hub of rural development, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at the 77th commemoration of the Enmore Martyrs on Monday, President Ali said the arable lands, infrastructure and knowledge base of GuySuCo could support the production of other crops like rice, corn and cassava, diversifying production to boost income.

“Let no one dare tell you that sugar is a relic; that it is dead, that it is a burden, because they would not only be wrong, but they would also be dangerously mistaken.

“Sugar is still vital, especially to the rural community. It directly and indirectly supports about one fifth of our population. Each estate serves as a hub of economic and social life in its regions,” President Ali said.

The sugar industry provides jobs not just for harvesters, also but for welders, mechanics, clerks, drivers, technicians and engineers.

“For every job created directly by GuySuCo, several others are supported indirectly from market vendors, the transportation operators, to small shops in cane-growing communities.

“Sugar ensures the circulation of money in rural communities, money that pays for transportation for children to get to and from school, buys groceries, supports households and keeps businesses alive. It sustains families, many of whom have been part of this industry for generations,” President Ali added.

He noted that GuySuCo’s mandate should now be reimagined to become a hub of rural economic development.

“Its land, infrastructure and knowledge base can support all crops, like rice, corn, cassava, livestock operations, agro-processing hubs, farmer training and extension services, fabrication and engineering services,” the Head of State said.

Dr. Ali believes there are exciting opportunities for crop diversification, skills diversification, and income diversification.

“Make no mistake, GuySuCo possesses the best machinists globally. The global machining industry historically recruited machinists and fabricators from GuySuCo. We have to leverage this human capital and human potential

“We don’t only want the sugar workers to rely on their income from sugar. We want to convert acreage of land into high-yielding production, high-value production… production that is owned by the workers; lands that are cultivated, and revenues that are generated but generated to support the income diversification of the workers,” he added.

At several local sugar factories, the government is currently making significant investments in mechanisation.

Additionally, efforts are underway to develop value-added production, with the intention of moving beyond the mere export of bulk sugar.

President Ali emphasised that the government remains committed to making the necessary investments to ensure Guyana secures the best possible revenue for its produce.

He further noted that although Guyana experienced a setback in sugar production this year, it was not due to mismanagement but rather the adverse impacts of climate change. The government, he assured, is actively addressing this challenge through strategic investments aimed at adaptation and resilience.

GuySuCo’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Cheong had previously reported that rainfall this year broke records. Berbice Estates saw 212 per cent above the long-term average, and Demerara was not far behind. Fifty-three per cent of the available days were classified as ‘wet days’.