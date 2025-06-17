‘Let us not take the wins of the last four years for granted’

–President Ali says, urges Guyanese not to gamble with their future, experiment

–highlights APNU+AFC’s failures, country’s economic regression under coalition gov’t

STANDING before a mammoth gathering to mark the 77th anniversary of the Enmore Martyrs,’ President, Dr Irfaan Ali delivered a call for national conscience on Monday, urging Guyanese not to forget the cost of poor leadership under the APNU+AFC and the hard-fought gains made under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in recent years.

With emotion and intensity, President Ali reminded the nation that the struggles of the past were not confined to history books or the martyrdom of sugar workers in 1948, but also lived experiences endured by thousands of Guyanese just a few years ago.

“We don’t need to go back to 77 years to remember. We just need to go back to 2015, to 2020, and that is why tens of thousands of persons are embracing the philosophy of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, who were once rivals against us, who were once the greatest critics, they have seen the light and they have seen the truth, they have felt the progress,” President Ali told the gathering.

He further underscored the gravity of the economic and social devastation unleashed by the closure of several sugar estates by the APNU+AFC administration.

“Over 7,000 workers were sent home, and with them, tens of thousands more affected. These weren’t just jobs lost. They were livelihoods, dreams and future[s] destroyed.”

Citing a study by the International Labour Organization, President Ali revealed that the 2016–2017 closure of the Wales, East Coast, Rose Hall, and Skeldon estates led to a staggering 43 per cent drop in household income among affected families.

He said: “One in every six workers severed had their severance pay delayed or not paid at all. Many laid-off workers remain jobless, even three years after others found only seasonal or part-time work, often unrelated to their skillsets; their children’s education was disrupted as families struggled to afford school-related costs.”

The crowd fell quiet, absorbing the weight of his words.

“This wasn’t 77 years ago,” he repeated, adding: “This was less than six years ago. This is what the ILO is telling us was the impact of the APNU+AFC government.”

“There were increases in alcohol consumption, crime and suicide in affected communities; the community fabric weakened through the migration and economic strain,” he added.

In order to ensure that citizens never have to experience such hardships again, President Ali recommitted the PPP/C’s dedication to the service of the people, invoking the values of unity, dignity, and shared prosperity.

“I stand before you, the people we serve and once again commit the People’s Progressive Party/Civic to your struggles, to your service, to your honour, and once again, commit ourselves to taking the responsibility of leadership, to lead, to uphold, to uplift every single Guyanese family,” President Ali said.

The Head of State compared his administration’s philosophy to the previous APNU+AFC government that led Guyana to an almost complete regression.

He said: “We cannot gamble with our future. This is a period of consolidation for a better Guyana. It is not the time for experiments. It is the time to build upon our gains and lead every family to full prosperity.

“And all of Guyana, every citizen is a witness to the truth, and that truth is that your government has delivered to you, your government has worked hard for you, your government has stood by you… that your government has delivered on every single commitment.”