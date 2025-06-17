Education Ministry closer to full phase-out of ‘primary tops’ in multiple regions

–as construction of several new secondary schools nears completion

SEVERAL new secondary schools across Guyana are set to be completed by September, allowing for the full phase-out of “primary tops” in multiple regions, according to Education Minister Priya Manickchand.

In a Facebook post, the Minister wrote: “This morning [Monday] I met with various regional education officers to update them on which secondary schools will be finished. This will guide how children who just completed NGSA will be placed.

“Extremely pleased and excited that in several Regions, we are able to completely close out “primary tops” and offer full secondary schooling as of September this year. The back-breaking efforts and constant push to get these schools built are finally paying off. All for our children.”

According to a report in August 2024, Minister Manickchand had emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that every child, from nursery through secondary school has access to quality education.

The ministry’s goal is not only to provide access, but also to guarantee a high standard of education, life-long learning opportunities, and rigorous monitoring and evaluation systems.

A significant part of this initiative includes the construction of 26 new secondary schools across the country, adding to the existing 117 secondary schools.

Minister Manickchand had emphasised the scale of this undertaking, noting, “For all the time we existed, we have a hundred; we’re now building 26, so we’re building one-third of the number of schools. That’s a huge undertaking, and that’s only secondary.”

In addition to secondary schools, the ministry is also focusing on constructing new primary and nursery schools in underserved areas.

Efforts are underway to extend and rehabilitate existing schools to create comfortable and conducive learning environments. This includes repairing ceilings, fences, washrooms, and ensuring proper plumbing and electricity in school facilities.