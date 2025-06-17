Uitvlugt pensioner gets new home from MoM

JAGDEO Sukhdeo, a 68-year-old father of two from Uitvlugt, Region Three, on Sunday received a new home through the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

The pensioner had much to celebrate on Father’s Day, as Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar and members of MoM gifted the keys to him.

Sukdeo has been in the care of his daughters since the passing of his wife.

He worked as a bartender for 20 years, then moved on to being a pool attendant and waiter.

While working as a bartender, he sustained an injury that severely affected his mobility.

Sukhdeo, who expressed gratitude for the house, thanked the team for providing assistance through MoM, which is the brainchild of President Dr. Irfaan Ali.