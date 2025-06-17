Guyana calls on Israel, Iran to comply with obligations under international law

GUYANA has issued a strong appeal for de-escalation in the Middle East, urging both Israel and Iran to respect international law and refrain from further military action following Israel’s recent airstrike on Iranian facilities.

During a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the situation, Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett delivered a firm statement on behalf of the country, expressing “deep concern about the attack carried out by Israel against facilities in Iran”.

“My delegation has noted the reports that the attack has resulted in the loss of lives, including civilians,” she told the council meeting.

The ambassador added that this action has reportedly resulted in retaliatory drone strikes by Iran against Israel.

Describing Israel’s strike as a violation of international norms, Rodrigues-Birkett said: “Israel’s latest attack on Iran contravenes the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.”

She further warned that the timing of the strike could inflame an already unstable regional landscape.

“At a particularly volatile period in the region, the attack risks exacerbating existing tensions in the Middle East and escalating the ongoing crisis,” she said.

Against this backdrop, the Permanent Representative called for restraint from all parties involved, noting: “Guyana reiterates its appeal to both Israel and Iran to exercise maximum restraint and to avoid any further manoeuvres that could plunge the entire Middle East into further turmoil, or worse, result in a nuclear catastrophe.”

Further, Rodrigues-Birkett urged both nations to comply with their obligations under international law and relevant resolutions adopted by the council, and also to uphold the principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of accountability, noting: “Guyana also stresses the importance of accountability for all violations of international law and to avoid creating a culture of impunity for such actions.”

She affirmed that Guyana will act constructively to support any Security Council measure that is in keeping with its mandate aimed at preserving international peace and security.