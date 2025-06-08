East Coast Demerara road expansion progressing rapidly

–Public Works Minister highlights

THE government’s plan to align Guyana’s road networks with its rapid development is progressing well as Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill has stated that the US$192 million East Coast Road expansion project is advancing well.

To accelerate construction, works are being executed simultaneously across various sections.

Behind the Hope Canal, infrastructural works are moving apace and as Minister Edghill told the Sunday Chronicle, in an interview, there is a bridge that is being built to facilitate the East Coast Road expansion.

“Well, that bridge is to accommodate the four-lane expansion that is taking place from Sherriff Street to Mahaica,” the minister said.

The East Coast Demerara road expansion fits neatly into the government’s development plan.

The minister noted that expanding the road network is a key part of the national expansion that is taking place.

As such, this infrastructural development will complement the government’s housing programme as well. Meaning, citizens will be able to access their homes, employment and commercial activities.

He said: “When you open new highways, you could take new businesses out whether it’s like manufacturing, ICT and all the other things that are coming on board. So people could be employed out in those far-flung areas, we have to improve the industrial park like for example, Enmore, there’s a whole industrial build out at that Enmore that used to be the sugar estate that will be able to create employment for people in that Enmore area.”

Edghill further stated that the government wants to create further safety, explaining that: “because a lot of the things that we are doing is geometrically improving some of our roads, some of our intersections, to avoid people being harmed by way of accidents or incidents.”

Also, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, had highlighted how Guyana has progressed under the PPP’s stewardship, despite the opposition’s constant griping.

During a press conference on Thursday at Freedom House, Georgetown, the General Secretary highlighted how the country is on firm footing, emphasising that is the result of the government’s careful planning. The opposition has frequently criticised the government for prioritising infrastructure.

“Just imagine if we had a short-sighted policy as that of the opposition, which they have been advocating for several years. They’re saying that all the oil money in the budget must be distributed to people, and nothing must go towards infrastructure,” he said.

In light of this rapid expansion, the General Secretary, who also serves as Guyana’s Vice President, said that the government is building modern infrastructure to match the country’s development.