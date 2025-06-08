Convicted child rapist sentenced to 10 years behind bars

THE High Court in Demerara has sentenced 24-year-old Shemar Benn, also known as “Headrest” and “Eve Rat,” to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the rape of a seven-year-old boy.

The sentencing, delivered last week Wednesday by Justice Damone Younge, brought visible emotion to the victim’s mother, who wept as the court acknowledged the pain her child had endured.

The sexual assault occurred on June 13, 2021, in the county of Demerara. Benn initially chose not to speak during the hearing, but later rose to offer a brief apology.

Justice Younge began with a base sentence of 18 years. Four years were deducted for mitigating factors such as Benn’s guilty plea and apparent remorse.

However, one year was added due to aggravating elements—including the extremely young age of the victim and the psychological harm inflicted.

With a final one-third deduction granted for his early admission of guilt, the sentence was ultimately reduced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The case was prosecuted by State Counsel Nelissa Peterkin, alongside State Counsel Padma Dubraj, Simran Gajraj, and Caressa Henry. Benn was represented by defence attorney Tonza Sarrabo.

Although Benn had initially been released on bail after his arrest, he was later remanded to the Lusignan Prison in March 2025 following a wanted bulletin issued by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in relation to the crime.

The court strongly condemned the crime, reinforcing that sexual violence against children will be met with stern legal consequences.

The court also noted the enduring trauma faced by the young victim and highlighted the importance of protecting children and holding offenders accountable.