News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Work progressing on new Nismes Secondary School
Work progressing smoothly on the new Nismes Secondary School (Education Minister Priya Manickchand photos)
Work progressing smoothly on the new Nismes Secondary School (Education Minister Priya Manickchand photos)

EDUCATION Minister Priya Manickchand has said that construction of the new Nismes Secondary School is progressing smoothly.

Construction started in November 2024 after the ceremonial sod turning ceremony, where it was announced that the new $1.3 billion Nismes Secondary School will serve 800 students.

Located in the La Grange–Nismes district, the school will be equipped to meet the needs of students, in support of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara)’s dedication to educational excellence, and a further step towards achieving Universal Secondary Education.

The construction work has been divided into five lots, and awarded to contractors with a range of completion timelines.

ECS Construction & General Supplies was awarded Lot One, with a contract sum of G$237,050,110, as well as Lot Two, valued at G$237,427,608. Both are scheduled to be completed in eight months. JK Enterprise Inc. is overseeing Lot Three, valued at G$392,372,526, also with an eight-month timeline.

Mason’s Innovative Construction will manage Lot Four, valued at G$154,448,800, with an expedited three-month schedule. Finally, R&R General Construction & Supplies has been awarded Lot Five, valued at G$314,867,740, with an eight-month completion timeline.

The Education Ministry had said the school is an essential part of the government’s commitment to enhancing educational facilities, and expanding access to quality learning environments across Guyana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.