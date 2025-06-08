Work progressing on new Nismes Secondary School

EDUCATION Minister Priya Manickchand has said that construction of the new Nismes Secondary School is progressing smoothly.

Construction started in November 2024 after the ceremonial sod turning ceremony, where it was announced that the new $1.3 billion Nismes Secondary School will serve 800 students.

Located in the La Grange–Nismes district, the school will be equipped to meet the needs of students, in support of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara)’s dedication to educational excellence, and a further step towards achieving Universal Secondary Education.

The construction work has been divided into five lots, and awarded to contractors with a range of completion timelines.

ECS Construction & General Supplies was awarded Lot One, with a contract sum of G$237,050,110, as well as Lot Two, valued at G$237,427,608. Both are scheduled to be completed in eight months. JK Enterprise Inc. is overseeing Lot Three, valued at G$392,372,526, also with an eight-month timeline.

Mason’s Innovative Construction will manage Lot Four, valued at G$154,448,800, with an expedited three-month schedule. Finally, R&R General Construction & Supplies has been awarded Lot Five, valued at G$314,867,740, with an eight-month completion timeline.

The Education Ministry had said the school is an essential part of the government’s commitment to enhancing educational facilities, and expanding access to quality learning environments across Guyana.