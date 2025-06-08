50 Plegt Anker families to receive land titles after decades

FOR the first time, approximately 50 families and farmers from Plegt Anker in Region Six will receive certificates of title for the lands they have been occupying for decades.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., made the announcement during a land-regularisation exercise at the Plegt Anker Primary School.

The exercise was facilitated by the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) on Friday.

This undertaking is one of the promises made by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a presidential outreach in Mara about two years ago.

Minister Nandlall stated that the regularisation process is perhaps one of the most important processes the community would have seen in generations.

The area’s land regularisation process began in 1970 but was never completed, according to the AG.

“You have been occupying these lands. You have been farming on these lands…These lands have benefitted from your collective sweat. But yet you don’t have a piece of paper that the law recognises as ownership for any of the lands you are occupying,” he said.

The attorney general further explained,” The process we are going to launch this afternoon will result in each family getting a legal title for the lands they have been occupying for all the decades you have been here.”

He emphasised that a certificate of title is a stable and secure form of legal ownership for a family. This legal document can be used as collateral at local banks for loans, enabling residents to undertake various ventures.

He said, “This is a very crucial process. There is no greater way to empower the people than to give them titles for the lands they are occupying. This is the key that can open the door to so many opportunities.”

Land surveyors will begin conducting occupational surveys to identify land boundaries in Plegt Anker very soon.

AG Nandlall told the residents that their co-operation is paramount for the successful completion of the regularisation process, assuring them that their families will benefit when the process is completed.

“It is going to take some time. This is not an easy process. It will be tedious. The quicker you co-operate, the smoother the process will flow,” he added.

The government will be facilitating the fees for this process to be completed, bringing greater benefits to the families.

Minister Nandlall informed Mara residents that he needs to consult with the President to determine whether the government should continue with the issuance of leases for the residents or convert Mara into a titled area.

Minister Nandlall was accompanied by Regional Chairman David Armogan and Manager of Surveys at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Rene Duesbury. (DPI)