West Berbice duo remanded over marijuana bust at Cove and John
TWO men from West Coast Berbice were remanded to prison on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, after being jointly charged with trafficking over eight pounds of marijuana.
Dantel Fraser, called ‘Bragga’, a 22-year-old taxi driver of Lot 29 Paradise, and Samuel Coates, a 34-year-old construction worker of #09 Village, were arrested during an intelligence-led operation by police at the Cove and John public road, East Coast Demerara.

The bust, which took place around 13:00 hrs on May 26, 2025, led to the seizure of 4,040 grams (just over 4kg) of marijuana.
The two were charged under Section 5(1)(a)(i) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, Chapter 10:10.

The men appeared before Magistrate Orinthia Schmidt at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty.

However, bail was denied, and both were remanded to prison until June 18, 2025.

