$1.7B upgrade to New Amsterdam Prison progressing smoothly – GPS

THE $1.7 billion reconstruction and upgrade of the New Amsterdam Prison are steadily advancing, with several key infrastructural projects already completed and others well underway, according to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GPS, Rajiv Bisnauth, confirmed that the construction works—commenced in late 2023—are progressing as planned. He stated that prison personnel are being strategically assigned to assist with ongoing construction to ensure timely completion by the end of 2025.

“The remaining projects include the administrative building, security and cell blocks, officers’ living quarters, a sports club, and the upgrading of the electrical system,” Bisnauth shared. “These projects encompass a diverse range of initiatives designed to enhance the infrastructure, living conditions, and overall functionality of the New Amsterdam Prison.”

The reconstruction effort is a central element in the government’s broader prison reform agenda, which seeks to improve inmate rehabilitation, reduce recidivism, and modernise correctional facilities across the country.

A recent visit to the facility by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, in March, highlighted the progress made so far. The Ministry of Home Affairs disclosed that five major buildings have already been completed, including a female barracks, a modern kitchen and storage facility, an infirmary, and a vocational school.

These additions are designed to support the prison’s rehabilitation focus by providing vocational training and recreational facilities to equip inmates with practical skills that can help them reintegrate into society upon release.

During the 2025 National Budget presentation, Senior Minister with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to overhauling the prison system. He noted that in the past four years, significant investments have been made in infrastructure, staff and inmate training, and rehabilitation programmes aimed at reducing repeat offences.

The transformation of the New Amsterdam Prison marks a major milestone in Guyana’s journey toward a more rehabilitative and modern correctional system.