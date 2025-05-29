Lusignan pensioner killed in early-morning home invasion

POLICE are investigating a robbery and suspected murder that occurred early Wednesday morning at Lusignan Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, claiming the life of 70-year-old pensioner, Deonarine.

According to a police release, incident reportedly took place around 03:30 hrs on the day in question and involved two male suspects dressed in all black and wearing ski masks.

Police arrived at the scene around 06:30 hrs and learned that Deonarine lived with his 69-year-old reputed wife in a one-storey wooden home.

According to the woman, she awoke at approximately 01:30 hrs to begin cooking in the kitchen and later left the hallway door open before heading to the washroom.

“On investigating, she was confronted by the two suspects, one of whom choked her while the other tied her hands and feet and placed her in the washroom. Shortly after, she heard Deonarine calling for her, followed by a commotion in the hallway which eventually ceased.

“She managed to free herself and went into the hallway where she found Deonarine lying on his back. She immediately contacted her brother and he subsequently contacted the police,” the police release detailed.

A subsequent search of the home revealed that G$800,000 in cash had been stolen, $500,000 from under a bed and $300,000 from a black bag in the bedroom.

Police noted that there were no visible marks of violence on Deonarine’s body, but DNA swabs were taken from his hands.

His body was later transported to Memorial Gardens Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Investigators have processed the scene and are actively working to locate the suspects.

Investigations are ongoing.