Funeral of Adriana Younge postponed

–as family seeks ‘space and clarity’

THE funeral of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, which was scheduled for Monday, Arrival Day, has been postponed as her grieving family continue to process the devastating loss.

Younge’s passing has sparked a wave of condolences across the country, and internationally, with tributes pouring in on social media from friends, relatives, and strangers alike.

In a heartfelt statement released Monday, Adriana’s mother, Amecia Simon, expressed profound sorrow over the death of her daughter, describing her as “my heartbeat, my everything.”

She announced the family’s difficult decision to postpone the funeral, citing the need for “space and clarity” as they mourn. While no new date has yet been announced, she assured the public that Adriana will be honoured “with the peace, love, and the dignity she deserves.”

“As a mother there is no pain greater than losing your child. My precious Adriana was the light of our lives and in this unbearable moment we are clinging to the love she gave so freely and the memories that will live with us forever,” the mother expressed.

Fighting through grief, Simon extended her gratitude to the many Guyanese who have rallied around her family during this deeply painful time.

“My heart is shattered beyond words,” she wrote. “The support you all have shown us — the messages, prayers, hugs, and tears shared with us — they have held us up when we thought we couldn’t stand. I’ve felt the arms of this nation around me and I am so deeply grateful.”

The family has requested continued prayers and understanding as they navigate this painful chapter. Further funeral details will be shared when the family feels ready.

Adriana’s story has united a nation in grief, and her legacy continues to resonate across the country. She was found dead on April 24, 2025, in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). She had visited the hotel the previous day with family members. Adriana, a student of the Parika Salem Primary School, had recently completed the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), and was eagerly awaiting her results, which are scheduled for release in June. Following the discovery of her body at the hotel, enraged protestors set the building on fire and looted its contents. The home of the hotel’s proprietor was also torched.

Adriana’s death had sparked fiery protests across the country.

Three internationally respected forensic pathologists unanimously concluded that the child died by drowning. The four-hour-long post-mortem was comprehensive, involving full-body scans, internal examinations, and with samples sent for testing at both Mount Sinai Hospital and the National Medical Services Laboratory in the United States of America (USA).

The post-mortem examination of Adriana confirmed that she died from drowning, with no signs of physical violence, broken bones, forced submersion, or sexual assault.

However, due to the body’s advanced state of decomposition, the doctors were unable to determine the exact time or location of the drowning.

Discolouration on Adriana’s skin was attributed to water exposure, and what was initially believed to be cotton wool in her nose was clarified by pathologists to be froth.

Attorney Darren Wade, who represents the family, stressed that although the autopsy confirmed the cause of death as drowning, it did not establish the manner of death—meaning that the possibility of murder (forced drowning) has not been ruled out.

He reiterated the family’s suspicion of foul play and announced their intention to push for an international investigation, citing distrust of the local police. The family is calling for the case to be handled by external agencies. A final report from the pathologists is expected soon.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Adriana’s death is ongoing, with authorities assuring the public that no aspect of the case is being neglected.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali has assured the nation that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted into Younge’s death, vowing that no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of justice.